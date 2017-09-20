You are here
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2017
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
RB Rex Burkhead - Ribs
OT Marcus Cannon - Ankle / Concussion
TE Rob Gronkowski - Groin
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Concussion / Knee
WR Phillip Dorsett - Knee
CB Stephon Gilmore - Groin
LB Dont'a Hightower - Knee
WR Chris Hogan - Knee
LB Elandon Roberts - Thumb
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
DT Vincent Valentine - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed. Read
HOUSTON TEXANS (1-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
OG Jeff Allen - Ankle
CB Kevin Johnson - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Stephen Anderson - Concussion
RB Alfred Blue - Ankle
WR Will Fuller V - Shoulder
CB Jonathan Joseph - Shoulder
OG Xavier Su'a-Filo - Knee
DE J.J. Watt - Finger
FULL PARTICIPATION
CB Marcus Burley - Knee
OT Chris Clark - Wrist
WR Bruce Ellington - Concussion
TE Ryan Griffin - Concussion Read
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player’s normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player’s normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play
