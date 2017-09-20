Tom Brady Highlights: Week 2

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Patriots’ 36-20 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It is the 28th time in Brady’s career that he has received the AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, moving out of a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

Brady completed 30-of-39 passes for 447 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory at New Orleans. Brady established an NFL record with his 52nd game with three or more touchdowns and no interceptions. All three of Brady’s touchdowns were in the first quarter, the first time in his career that has occurred.

Last season, the Patriots earned seven Player of the Week awards and two Player of the Month awards.

Read