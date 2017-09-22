Patriots Football Weekly
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
Rex Burkhead got the Patriots scoring spree started in New Orleans this past Sunday, and has been in the starting lineup for both of the first two games of the regular season.
However, the running back suffered a rib injury against the Saints, didn’t finish the game, and hasn’t practiced all this week, putting his availability for this weekend’s game with the Texans in serious jeopardy.
Meanwhile, New England has signed a new wide receiver, possibly to the active roster. A player wearing jersey number 84 was on the field Friday, as were all 10 current members of the Patriots practice squad. That means a spot must have been created on the active roster, possibly involving Burkhead or Valentine being moved to injured reserve.
As of midday, the Patriots had yet to announce any transactions. Players will be made available for media interviews following practice later this afternoon. Read
