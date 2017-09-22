You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., Sep. 23, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
LIVEAudio Only: Patriots Pre-Game
Sun., Sep. 24, 2017 10:39 AM to 12:45 PM EDT
News
Samsonite Make Your Case: Trader Bill's Best
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Fri., Sep. 22, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
Disclaimer
The opinions, analysis and/or speculation expressed on Patriots.com represent those of individual authors, and unless quoted or clearly labeled as such, do not represent the opinions or policies of the New England Patriots organization, front office staff, coaches and executives. Authors' views are formulated independently from any inside knowledge and/or conversations with Patriots officials, including the coaches and scouts, unless otherwise noted.
The early part of the season has featured a lot of speculation about the future, specifically, next month's NFL trading deadline. During the summer there was an NFL Network report indicating the Patriots were receiving calls wondering about the potential availability of Dion Lewis.
More recently Malcolm Butler's name has been tossed into the ring as a possible target. Until the deadline passes - on Halloween by the way - the speculation will likely continue in and around Foxborough.
Over the years Bill Belichick has shown the willingness to make deals. Some have been shocking (Jamie Collins, Richard Seymour, Logan Mankins) and many have yielded differing results. In all, Belichick has swung more than 100 trades since taking over as Patriots coach in 2000 with many of those involving draft picks.
We're going to exclude those deals for the purposes of this exercise, however. Using just deals that involved players, our Samsonite Make Your Case question of the week is: What was Bill Belichick's best trade as Patriots coach? Read
PFW's Andy Hart says ...
Randy Moss
Randy Moss remains the most talented receiver Tom Brady has ever had, and it's not even close. For years Brady was considered a game manager who was respected for doing what it took to win while relying on his defense and the great coaching of Bill Belichick. That all changed in 2007 when Moss arrived.
But Moss was more than a one-hit wonder. He was great again the following year without Brady, and added another stellar campaign in an otherwise disappointing 2009 season. In his three full seasons with the team Moss topped 1,000 yards receiving all three times and racked up 50 touchdowns.
All that production for a fourth-round pick!
-AH
PFW's Paul Perillo says ...
Wes Welker
In full disclosure I was not a huge fan of the Wes Welker deal that sent second- and seventh-round picks to Miami. I felt that was too much for a slot receiver, and his $17 million contract also seemed a bit much.
Welker's receptions totals from 2007-11 were as follows: 112, 111, 123, 86, 122, 118. That adds up to a whopping 672 catches in six seasons - all of which saw him as the featured receiver on one of the game's best and most productive offenses.
As far as trades go, it's tough to top that.
--PP
Now it's your turn to cast a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
What was Bill Belichick's best trade as Patriots coach?
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment