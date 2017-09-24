TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS HOME DOMINANCE

Since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002, the Patriots own the NFL’s best record at home overall. The Patriots own an overall record of 102-20 (.836) at home in regular season games and a 118-23 (.837) record including playoffs. The Patriots are an NFL-best 162-47 at home since 1994 when Robert Kraft purchased the team.

PATRIOTS GAIN 300 YARDS PASSING AGAINST HOUSTON;

TEXANS HAD GONE 31 STRAIGHT (INCLUDING POSTSEASON)

The Patriots ended Houston’s streak of 31 straight games (including the postseason) without allowing a 300-yard passer after throwing for 378 yards against the Texans. It was the first against Houston since the Jaguars had 331 yards at Jacksonville on Oct. 18, 2015. Read

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY INCHING CLOSER TO BECOMING REGULAR SEASON WINNER

While Brady is the all-time overall NFL leader with 210 career wins as a starting quarterback, Brady is one of three NFL quarterbacks with at least 180 regular season career wins, earning his 185th win against Houston. He is two regular season wins from tying Brett Favre and Peyton Manning and three wins away from becoming the all-time leader.

TOM BRADY THROWS FINAL MINUTE TD FOR EIGHTH TIME

Tom Brady now has eight career games in which he threw a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute to turn a Patriots deficit into a Patriots win. He now has 52 career victories after facing a fourth quarter deficit.

BRADY’S FINAL-MINUTE, GAME-WINNING TOUCHDOWN PASSES

11/10/02 at Chicago* W 33-30

The Patriots trailed 30-25 when Brady threw a 20-yard touchdown to David Patten with 21 seconds left to give the Patriots a 33-30 win.

*-Champaign, Ill.

11/3/03 at Denver W 30-26

The Patriots trailed 26-23 when Brady threw an 18-yard touchdown to David Givens with 30 seconds left to give the Patriots a 30-26 win.

12/3/07 at Baltimore W 27-24

The Patriots trailed 24-20 when Brady threw an 8-yard touchdown to Jabar Gaffney with 44 seconds left to give the Patriots a 27-24 win.

9/14/09 vs. Buffalo W 25-24

The Patriots trailed 24-19 when Brady threw a 16-yard touchdown to Ben Watson with 50 seconds left to give the Patriots a 25-24 win.

10/16/11 vs. Dallas W 20-16

The Patriots trailed 16-13 when Brady threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Hernandez with 22 seconds left to give the Patriots a 20-16 win.

10/13/13 vs. New Orleans W 30-27

The Patriots trailed 27-23 when Brady threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kenbrell Thomkins with 5 seconds left to give the Patriots a 30-27 win.

12/08/13 vs. Cleveland W 37-26

The Patriots trailed 26-14when Brady threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 31 seconds left to give the Patriots a 27-16 win.

09/24/17 vs. Houston W 36-33

The Patriots trailed 33-28 with 2:24 to play when Brady threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to WR Brandin Cooks with 29 seconds to play give the Patriots the lead and then added a two-point play to Cooks for a 36-33 victory.

BRADY NEARING THE TOP FOR WINS OVERALL

Tom Brady has the most wins by an NFL quarterback with 210 overall career wins. His 210 wins are tied with Gary Anderson for the fourth most among all players.

BRADY THROWS FOR OVER FOUR TOUCHDOWNS – 27TH TIME;

SETS NFL MARK FOR MOST GAMES WITH WITH FOUR-PLUS-TDS AND NO INTS.

Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns in a game for the 27th time in team history, the third-most four-touchdown games in NFL history. He set an NFL record with his 22nd game with four or more touchdowns and no interceptions. It is Brady’s sixth game with five or more touchdowns, tied with Dan Marino for the third-most all-time. It is his sixth game with five or more touchdowns and no interceptions, second to Drew Brees (7).

Most Games with 4+ Touchdown Passes

Player 4+ TD Games

Peyton Manning 35

Drew Brees 31

Tom Brady 27

Brett Favre 23

Most Games with 4+ Touchdown Passes and No Interceptions

Player 4+ TD Games

Tom Brady 22

Drew Brees 21

Peyton Manning 18

BRADY HAS THROWN TOUCHDOWN PASSES TO 67 DIFFERENT PLAYERS;

SECOND PLACE FOR TD TARGETS BY A QB

Tom Brady connected with WR Brandin Cooks on a 42-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 67 different players in the regular season, behind Vinny Testaverde who had 70.

Most Touchdown Targets by an NFL Quarterback

QUARTERBACK TD TARGETS

Vinny Testaverde 70

Tom Brady 67

Steve DeBerg 62

Brett Favre 61

BRADY FOLLOWS 400 WITH 300

Tom Brady followed a 447-yard effort the week before at New Orleans with a 378-yard effort against Houston. He has now followed a 400-yard game with a 300-yard game six times. (2002, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016).

BRADY HAS 825 YARDS PASSING IN THE LAST TWO GAMES

Brady had 447 yards at New Orleans and 378 yards against Houston for 825 yards in the last two weeks. It is the second-most yards in team history in a two-week span. Brady had 940 yards (517 and 423) to start the 2011 season with 517 at Miami on Sept. 12, 2011, followed by 423 yards vs. San Diego on Sept. 18 2011. Brady’s 940 yards ranks second all-time in consecutive games to Phil Simms, who holds the record with 945 yards (432 yards and 513 yards).

BRADY HAS SIXTH STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON GAME WITHOUT AN INT.

Tom Brady had his sixth straight game with no interceptions. He now has a streak of 215 straight pass attempts without an interception.

BRADY’S MOST CONSECUTIVE STARTS WITHOUT AN INT.

11 Tom Brady (10/24/10-01/02/11)

6 Tom Brady (12/18/16-present)

Brady Consecutive passes without an interception

358* (NFL Record)

215

201

196

190

183

WR BRANDIN COOKS GOES OVER 100 YARDS

WR Brandin Cooks had his first 100-yard game as a member of the Patriots, finishing with five receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. It is his eighth career 100-yard game.

WR BRANDIN COOKS SCORES FIRST PATS TD ON A 42-YARD TD;

SCORES GAME-WINNER ON A 25-YARDER

WR Brandin Cooks scored his first touchdown with the Patriots on a 42-yard reception in the third quarter. Cooks scored the game-winning touchdown on a 25-yarder from Tom Brady with 29 seconds to play. It marked his fifth career two-touchdown game.

COOKS HAS TWO 40-YARD PASSES

Cooks finished with two 40-yard receptions. He had a 44-yard reception in the first quarter to set up the Patriots first touchdown and then caught a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Cooks now has three receptions of over 40 yards. He caught a 54-yard pass in the season-opener vs. Kansas City in the third quarter.

BRADY TO GRONKOWSKI FOR THE 69TH TIME

TE Rob Gronkowsksi and QB Tom Brady connected for a five-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the 69th time the two of connected for a touchdown, second among connections between a quarterback and a tight end and the 6th most all-time.

GRONKOWSKI FASTEST TIGHT END TO 70 TOUCHDOWNS RECEPTIONS

Rob Gronkowski scored his 70th career touchdown reception on a five-yard pass from QB Tom Brady in the first quarter and became the fastest tight end to reach 70 career touchdown receptions, doing so in his 91st career game.

FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 70 TD RECEPTIONS AMONG ALL NFL TIGHT ENDS

Rob Gronkowski 91

Antonio Gates 122

Tony Gonzalez 183

FEWEST GAMES TO REACH 70 TD RECEPTIONS OVERALL

Lance Alworth 80

Jerry Rice 81

Don Hutson 85

Randy Moss 89

Rob Gronkowski 91

Marvin Harrison 102

GRONK JOINS ELITE GROUP TO REACH 70 TD RECEPTIONS IN FIRST 100 GAMES

Gronkowski joins and elite group that reached 70 touchdown receptions in their first 100 games.

PLAYER RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS THROUGH 100 GAMES

Jerry Rice 87

Don Hutson 86

Randy Moss 84

Lance Alworth 78

Rob Gronkowski 70 (91 games)

Dez Bryant 68 (Sunday will be his 100th game)

GRONK CLOSE TO HAVING MOST RECEIVING YARDS FROM BRADY

Rob Gronkowski has 6,258 receiving yards from Tom Brady and needs 43 more yards to move past Wes Welker (6,300) for the most receiving yards from Brady.

Wes Welker 6,300

Rob Gronkowski 6,258

WR CHRIS HOGAN HAS FIRST TWO-TD GAME IN THE REGULAR SEASON

WR Chris Hogan scored on a seven-yard touchdown and a 47-yarder in the second quarter for his first career two-touchdown game in the regular season. He has his first ever two-touchdown game in the 2016 AFC Championship Game vs. Pittsburgh on Jan. 22, 2017.

WR DANNY AMENDOLA HAS 33-YARD PUNT RETURN

WR Danny Amendola returned to action after missing the second game of the season and had a 33-yard punt return to help set up the Patriots first touchdown. It marks his 10th career punt return of 30 or more yards and his third punt return of 30 or more yards as a member of the Patriots.

CB STEPHON GILMORE HAS FIRST PICK AS A PAT

CB Stephon Gilmore has his first interception as a member of the Patriots in the second quarter that he returned to the Houston 12-yard line to set up a Patriots touchdown.

HARMON HAS THIRD PICK IN THE END ZONE TO SECURE A WIN

S Duron Harmon picked off Houston QB Deshaun Watson in the end zone as time expired to secure the in. It is the third time that he has picked off a pass in the end zone to secure a win. He picked off Miami QB Ryan Tannehill in the end zone with nine seconds to play to secure the Patriots 31-24 win on Sept. 18, 2016, and Harmon intercepted a Joe Flacco pass in the end zone with 1:39 left to preserve the Patriots 35-31 lead in an AFC Divisional win vs. Baltimore on Jan. 10, 2015. Read

LINEUP NOTES

LAADRIAN WADDLE MAKES FIRST START FOR PATRIOTS

LaAdrian Waddle made his first start as a member of the Patriots when he started at right tackle in place of Marcus Cannon, who was inactive due to an injury. It was his 25th NFL start at right tackle. He started eight games at right tackle in 2013, 10 in 2014 and six in 2015, all while with the Detroit Lions.

CAMERON FLEMING STARTS AT LEFT TACKLE FOR MARCUS CANNON

Cameron Fleming started at left tackle in place with Nate Solder moving to the tackle-eligible tight end spot. It marked his 15th NFL start and his third at left tackle. He started at left tackle at Miami (1/3/16) and at Arizona (9/11/16).

GENEO GRISSOM MAKES 2017 DEBUT

DL Geneo Grissom made his 2017 debut after being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on the Friday before the game.

CASSIUS MARSH MAKES FIRST STARTS WITH THE PATRIOTS

Cassius Marsh made his second NFL start and his first as a member of the Patriots. He recorded his first sack on a 7-yard drop in the third quarter.

S NATE EBNER MAKES 2017 DEBUT

S Nate Ebner made his 2017 season debut after missing the first two games due to injury. He had a solo tackle and an assist on special teams.

LB MARQUIS FLOWERS SEES FIRST ACTION ON DEFENSE

LB Marquis Flowers, who was acquired on Aug. 29 in a trade with Cincinnati, saw his first action on defense against Houston.

