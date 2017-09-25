FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed CB Jomal Wiltz to the practice squad and released CB Robert Nelson from the practice squad.

Wiltz, 22, was signed by the New England Patriots to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2017, and released on Sept. 20, 2017. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie free agent from Iowa State on May 11, 2017. He was released by the Eagles on Sept. 2, 2017. He played at Iowa State in 2015 and 2016 after transferring from Trinity Valley College.

Nelson, 23, was signed to the New England practice squad on Sept. 20, 2017. He was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as a rookie free agent out of Arizona State on May 19, 2014. The 5-foot-9, 175-pounder appeared in seven games with the Browns as a rookie, playing mostly on special teams. He was released by Cleveland prior to the start of the 2015 season and spent the majority of the year on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad before being added to the active roster on Nov. 11, 2015. Nelson was active once in three games and did not see game action before being released on Dec. 1, 2015. Nelson began the 2016 season on the Houston Texans practice squad and was added to the 53-man roster on Oct. 13, 2016. He appeared in nine regular season games as a reserve and notched nine tackles and one interception. He also played in both of the Texans postseason contests and posted three tackles and one pass defensed. Nelson was released by Houston on Sept. 2, 2017.