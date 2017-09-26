Tom Brady put forth his 52nd career comeback after facing a fourth-quarter deficit in Sunday’s last-second 36-33 win over the Texans.

It was yet another exciting finish for the 40-year-old quarterback for the home fans of Foxborough to enjoy.

But, Brady was far from the only guy responsible for pulling out the hard-fought victory.

Rob Gronkowski got the game-winning drive jumpstarted with consecutive catches totaling 23 yards.

And Danny Amendola put the Patriots in position for the game-winning play with his latest clutch contribution, a 27-yard grab.

That’s where New England’s newest big-play machine came into the equation to cap his breakout day in front of his new adoring crowd.

Sure Brandin Cooks had catches of 44 and 42 yards earlier in the day, the latter for a catch-and-run touchdown that displayed his getaway speed.

He saved his best work for last when Brady came to the line at the Texans 25 with 29 seconds to play. Cooks got open deep down the left sideline at the goal line. Brady saw him and released the ball swiftly. For a second it seemed to hang in the air, giving safety time to get close.

But not close enough. Cooks hauled in the pass and tapped his toes just inside the sideline before falling to the Gillette Stadium turf. The home crowd erupted, even with officials going to review to ensure that he maintained possession to complete the catch.

He did. The ensuing two-point play, again to Cooks, and Houston’s Hail Mary play were a formality.

Brady-to-Cooks won the game.

It was the first game-winning hookup for the duo. But it likely won’t be the last.

