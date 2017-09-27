CAROLINA PANTHERS (2-1) at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-1)

Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (65,878)

The New England Patriots closed out the first month of the season with a 2-1 record and begin the month of October at home when they host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots are an NFL-best 53-17 in the month of October since 2000. Last season, the Patriots finished with a 4-1 October record.

This Sunday's game will be the Patriots' second against an NFC team. In Week 2, the Patriots traveled to New Orleans and beat the Saints, 36-20. New England owns a 49-12 (.803) record vs. NFC teams since realignment in 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL during that time. Pittsburgh is second with a 41-20 record.

QB Tom Brady has thrown for 825 yards and eight touchdowns in the last two games with 447 yards and three touchdowns at the Saints and 378 yards and five touchdowns vs. Houston. Read

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers will meet for the first time in the regular season since 2013 and for the first time at Gillette Stadium in a regular season game since the 2009 season. The 2009 matchup, a 20- 10 Patriots win, was Carolina's only regular season game played between the two teams at Gillette Stadium.

The teams last played in the regular season in 2013 in a competitive Monday Night Football contest on Nov. 18, 2013 when a Tom Brady pass to TE Rob Gronkowski fell incomplete on the last play of the game to give Carolina a 24-20 win at Bank of America.

Carolina holds the edge in the regular season with a 3-2 margin.

The Patriots and Panthers met in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 2, 2004. The Patriots-Panthers Super Bowl is widely believed to be among the most entertaining Super Bowls ever played, as the Panthers took a fourth-quarter lead only to see the Patriots came up with a game winning field goal to clinch the seesaw battle in the final seconds. Read

Overall Record (including playoffs), 3-3 Read

Record in Foxborough, 1-1

Record in Charlotte, 1-2

Record in Houston, 1-0

Total Points in the Series, Patriots 144, Panthers 116

Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory, 32 points (01/06/02)

Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat, 10 points (09/18/05)

Highest Combined Point Total, 61 points (02/01/04)

Lowest Combined Point Total, 37 points (10/29/95)

Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points, 3

Games Decided by 21 or More Points, 1

Current Win Streak, Panthers, one game Read

TALE OF THE TAPE

2017 REGULAR SEASON NEW ENGLAND CAROLINA Record 2-1 2-1 Divisional Standings 1st (T) 2nd Total Yards Gained 1,322 830 Total Offense (Rank) 440.7 (1) 276.7 (28) Rush Offense 100.7 (16) 108.3 (13) Pass Offense 340.0 (1) 168.3 (30) Points Per Game 33.0 (2) 15.0 (29) Total Yards Allowed 1,383 755 Total Defense (Rank) 461.0 (32) 251.7 (1) Rush Defense 130.3 (26) 89.7 (15) Pass Defense 330.7 (32) 162.0 (3) Points Allowed/Game 31.7 (32) 13.3 (2) Possession Avg. 30:25 34:02 Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost 10/72 10/78 Sacks Made/Yards 6/33 8/52 Total Touchdowns Scored 12 3 Penalties Against/Yards 20/190 12/85 Punts/Avg. 15/41.7 12/44.4 Turnover Differential +2 (7t) -3 (26t)

DID YOU KNOW

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers are two of only three NFL teams that are not named after a specific city or state. The other team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Read

OCTOBER FEST

The Patriots are an NFL-best 53-17 in the month of October since the 2000 season. The Patriots are 30-5 at home during that time in October and 23-12 on the road. Read

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen on WFXT Channel 25. Joe Buck will handle play-by-play duties with Troy Aikman as the color analyst. Erin Andrews will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Richie Zyontz and directed by Rich Russo.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Adam Amin and Chris Canty will call the game.

RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 40 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello. Read