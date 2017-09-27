You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Show More Events
Coming Up
LIVEPatriots Playbook
Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM EDT
Need your afternoon fix of Patriots information direct from the source? Listen to Patriots Playbook with John Rooke as he brings you all of...
LIVEThe Bob Socci Show
Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM EDT
Join 98.5 The Sports Hub's Patriots play-by-play announcer Bob Socci every Wednesday from 4-6pm ET during the season. Bob and guests will be...
ReplayPatriots Replay
Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 6:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
Listen to a replay of the "Best Of" Patriots.com Radio.
News
Gameday Infographic
Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Texans
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 12:20 PM EDT
Embed Code #1436 (Taboola Right Rail Thumb)
LIVE NOW
LivePFW in Progress
Wed., Sep. 27, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
Go behind the pages of Patriots Football Weekly on their online radio show exclusively on Patriots.com. Send in your questions and comments...
Embed Code #1426 (Taboola Article Head)
Embed Code #1441 (Taboola Article Body Tag)
We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-33 win over the Texans in this week's infographic.
Embed Code #1431 (Taboola Below Article Thumb)
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment