FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - A week after setting the NFL record with his 28th Player of the Week award, Patriots QB Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week once again for his performance in the Patriots’ 36-33 victory over Houston. It is his 29th honor and the fourth time that he has earned the award in back-to-back weeks. He did so in 2007 (Weeks 6 & 7), 2010 (Weeks 12 & 13) and in 2011 (Weeks 1 & 2).

Brady completed 25-of-35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory. Down 33-28 with 2:24 to play, Brady completed two third-down plays before connected with WR Brandin Cooks on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds to play to give the Patriots the lead. It was Brady’s 52nd time leading the Patriots to a win following a fourth quarter deficit. In addition, it was the eighth time he has thrown a final minute touchdown pass to lead New England to a win.

Last season, the Patriots earned seven Player of the Week awards and two Player of the Month awards with Brady earning player of the week twice and player of the month for October.