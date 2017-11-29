Patriots Football Weekly
Brady sits out Wed practice; Andrews returns
For the second consecutive Wednesday, QB Tom Brady did not suit up for Patriots practice. Last week, it was due to an Achilles heel issue. At this point, it remains unclear why Brady was not seen at the start of today’s session, when media were allowed to observe, although the quarterback did absorb an inordinate of hard hits this past weekend against Miami.
New England’s right tackle position is also in dire straits at the moment, with starter Marcus Cannon (left ankle) and backup LaAdrian Waddle (right ankle) both sitting out today’s workout. Cannon has not been able to work since aggravating his injury in Week 8 against L.A. Waddle left the Dolphins game prematurely after sustaining his injury in the 4th quarter.
Another player injured against Miami, linebacker Trevor Reilly, sustained a concussion on the opening kickoff of the second half and was pulled from the contest. He wasn’t on the field for the start of practice today, but was seen with WR Chris Hogan (right shoulder) heading toward the fields as the media were exiting. It’s possible they were planning to do rehabilitation exercises on a separate field, as is often the case with players working their way back from injuries. Hogan, like Cannon, has been out since the Charger game.
Meanwhile, on a positive note, starting center/co-captain David Andrews was back in uniform and taking part in practice. This marked his first on-field activity since he became ill during the week in Colorado.
In addition, linebacker Kyle Van Noy managed to suit up as well after leaving the Dolphins with a right leg ailment. Defensive end Trey Flowers also practiced today despite not finishing the Miami game because of a rib injury. Read
