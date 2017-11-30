You are here
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017 Read
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Marcus Cannon - Ankle
WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
C David Andrews - Illness
QB Tom Brady - Achilles
LB Marquis Flowers - Knee
DL Trey Flowers - Rib
LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed Read
BUFFALO BILLS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kelvin Benjamin - Knee
FB Patrick DiMarco - Ankle
T Cordy Glenn - Foot/Ankle
G John Miller - Ankle
TE Nick O'Leary - Back
RB Mike Tolbert - Hamstring
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay - Knee
WR Jordan Matthews - Knee
DE Eddie Yarbrough - Chest
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB LeSean McCoy - Knee
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2017 Read
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
QB Tom Brady - Achilles
T Marcus Cannon - Ankle
WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder
LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion
OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Danny Amendola - Knee
C David Andrews - Illness
LB Marquis Flowers - Knee
DL Trey Flowers - Rib
CB Eric Rowe - Groin
WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring
LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed Read
BUFFALO BILLS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kelvin Benjamin - Knee
T Cordy Glenn - Foot/Ankle
G John Miller - Ankle
TE Nick O'Leary - Back
RB Mike Tolbert - Hamstring
DE Eddie Yarbrough - Chest
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
TE Charles Clay - Knee
WR Jordan Matthews - Knee
FULL PARTICIPATION
FB Patrick DiMarco - Ankle
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play Read
