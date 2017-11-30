FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that Tom Brady has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

It is the 10th time overall that Brady has earned an AFC Player of the Month honor, adding to his NFL record. Peyton Manning is second in NFL history with eight Player of the Month honors. It is Brady’s first since he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for October in 2016. It is Brady’s fourth honor overall in 2017. He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Weeks 2, 3 and 10. He has an NFL record of 30 AFC Player of the Week Awards.

Brady led New England to a 3-0 record as a starter and completed 73-of-99 passes for 833 yards with 10 touchdowns in November. In addition, he had at least three touchdown passes in all three games, including a four-touchdown game in the win against Miami last Sunday. His completion percentage of 73.7 is the highest in the NFL for the month, and his 10 touchdowns are tied for the most. Overall, Brady owns a 46-14 November record in his career.