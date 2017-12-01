FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2017 Read

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

T Marcus Cannon - Ankle

WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

C David Andrews - Illness

LB Marquis Flowers - Knee

DL Trey Flowers - Rib

​LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion

CB Eric Rowe - Groin

WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf

OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle

BUFFALO BILLS

OUT

WR Kelvin Benjamin - Knee (DNP)

T Cordy Glenn - Foot/Ankle (DNP)

G John Miller - Ankle (DNP)

RB Mike Tolbert - Hamstring (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

FB Patrick DiMarco - Ankle (LP)

TE Nick O'Leary - Back (LP)

TE Charles Clay - Knee (LP)

WR Jordan Matthews - Knee (LP)

DE Eddie Yarbrough - Chest (LP)

T Seantrel Henderson - Illness (DNP)

T Conor McDermott - Chest (LP)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

T Marcus Cannon - Ankle

WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

C David Andrews - Illness

QB Tom Brady - Achilles

LB Marquis Flowers - Knee

DL Trey Flowers - Rib

​LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion

CB Eric Rowe - Groin

WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf

OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

BUFFALO BILLS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Kelvin Benjamin - Knee

FB Patrick DiMarco - Ankle

T Cordy Glenn - Foot/Ankle

G John Miller - Ankle

TE Nick O'Leary - Back

RB Mike Tolbert - Hamstring



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Charles Clay - Knee

WR Jordan Matthews - Knee

DE Eddie Yarbrough - Chest

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB LeSean McCoy - Knee

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29, 2017

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Tom Brady - Achilles

T Marcus Cannon - Ankle

WR Chris Hogan - Shoulder

LB Trevor Reilly - Concussion

OT LaAdrian Waddle - Ankle



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Danny Amendola - Knee

C David Andrews - Illness

LB Marquis Flowers - Knee

DL Trey Flowers - Rib

CB Eric Rowe - Groin

WR Matthew Slater - Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy - Calf

FULL PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed

BUFFALO BILLS

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Kelvin Benjamin - Knee

T Cordy Glenn - Foot/Ankle

G John Miller - Ankle

TE Nick O'Leary - Back

RB Mike Tolbert - Hamstring

DE Eddie Yarbrough - Chest

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

TE Charles Clay - Knee

WR Jordan Matthews - Knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

FB Patrick DiMarco - Ankle

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION:

Did Not Participate in Practice

Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions

Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:

Out = Player will not play

Doubtful = Unlikely to play

Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play