WARWICK, Rhode Island: T. F. Green Airport, the official airport of the New England Patriots, is giving away two unique Patriots experiences. Each package includes a trip for two to the Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on December 11 in South Florida. The package also includes round trip airfare from Green Airport, airport transfers, hotel accommodations for two nights, dinner with team staff the night before the game, pre-game field passes and some official Patriots apparel.

According to Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the "Air It Out" Sweepstakes is an opportunity to send four lucky fans to a Patriots away game and experience the team’s winning season up close. "We know our customers love the Patriots and have a strong connection to this championship team," said Mr. Ahmad. "That said, South Florida is a popular December destination for a Patriots road game and also aligns well with our new non-stop service to Miami."

Fans are invited to register to win the "Air It Out" Sweepstakes at: pvdairport.com/patriots. Deadline for submission is December 5 by noon.