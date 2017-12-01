You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
On Air
LIVETom Brady Press Conference
Fri., Dec. 01, 2017 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM EST
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sat., Dec. 02, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EST
ReplayPatriots Replay
Sun., Dec. 03, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EST
News
T.F. Green Airport to give away two pairs of tickets to Patriots game in Miami
LIVE NOW
LiveTom Brady Press Conference
Fri., Dec. 01, 2017 1:20 PM to 2:00 PM EST
ReplayPatriots Replay
Fri., Dec. 01, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EST
WARWICK, Rhode Island: T. F. Green Airport, the official airport of the New England Patriots, is giving away two unique Patriots experiences. Each package includes a trip for two to the Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins game on December 11 in South Florida. The package also includes round trip airfare from Green Airport, airport transfers, hotel accommodations for two nights, dinner with team staff the night before the game, pre-game field passes and some official Patriots apparel.
According to Iftikhar Ahmad, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, the "Air It Out" Sweepstakes is an opportunity to send four lucky fans to a Patriots away game and experience the team’s winning season up close. "We know our customers love the Patriots and have a strong connection to this championship team," said Mr. Ahmad. "That said, South Florida is a popular December destination for a Patriots road game and also aligns well with our new non-stop service to Miami."
Fans are invited to register to win the "Air It Out" Sweepstakes at: pvdairport.com/patriots. Deadline for submission is December 5 by noon.
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment