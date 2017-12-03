Read

TEAM NOTES

• Patriots win 10 games for the 15th straight season

• Patriots extend road winning streak to 14 games (all eight in 2016 and the first six in 2017)

• Patriots extend streak to six straight wins in Buffalo

PATRIOTS WIN 10 GAMES FOR THE 15TH STRAIGHT SEASON

New England has reached at least 10 regular-season wins for 15 consecutive seasons, joining San Francisco

(16) as the only teams to accomplish the feat.

Team Years Consecutive Seasons with 10+ Wins

San Francisco 1983-1998 16

New England 2003-2017 15

Indianapolis 2002-2010 9

Dallas 1975-1981 7

PATRIOTS EXTEND ROAD WINING STREAK TO 14; REMIAN ONLY 2017 TEAM UNDEFEATED ON THE ROAD

The Patriots extended their road streak to 14 straight wins, including eight last year and the first six road

games of the 2017 season. The 14-game road streak is a team best, breaking the old mark of 12 straight road

wins from Dec. 24, 2006 through Oct. 5, 2008. The 14-game streak is second in NFL history to the 18 road

game win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).

The Patriots are the only 2017 that is undefeated on the road. New England finished with an 8-0 road record in

2016 for the second time in team history. The 2007 team also finished 8-0 on the road. Since the start of the

1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in

the NFL.

PATRIOTS ADD TO TOP DIVISIONAL RECORD SINCE 2001

The New England Patriots own a 79-22 (.782) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of

the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.

PATRIOTS HOLD OPPONENT UNDER 20 POINTS FOR SEVENTH STRAIGHT GAME

The Patriots defense held Buffalo to just three points, marking the eighth straight game that the Patriots have

held their opponent under 20 points, the longest stretch for the Patriots under Bill Belichick. The Patriots have

allowed just 11.9 points in those eight games.

The 2006 Patriots had a seven game stretch of keeping their opponent under 20 points. In 2016, the Patriots

held their opponent under 20 points in 11 games, tying the 2001 and 2006 teams for the most games holding

their opponent under 20 points in the Belichick era.

Teams with 7+ game streak without allowing more than 17 points since start of 2010 season:

Kansas City, 9, 2013

New England, 8, 2017

Seattle, 8, 2012-2013

Minnesota, 8, 2015-2016

PATRIOTS SCORE IN FINAL MINUTE OF THE FIRST HALF FOR 9TH TIME IN 2017

The Patriots scored in the final minute of the half for the 9th time in the 2017 season with K Stephen

Gostkowski’s 39-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play in the first half.

FINAL MINUTE SCORING IN THE FIRST HALF

13-yard TD pass with 13 seconds to play at New Orleans (9/17/17)

58-yard field goal with no time remaining vs. Carolina (10/1/17)

23-yard field goal with 40 seconds to play at Tampa Bay (10/5/17)

2-yard TD pass with nine seconds play at NY Jets (10/15/17)

2-yard TD pass with 21 seconds to play vs. Atlanta (10/22/17)

36-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play vs. LA Chargers (10/29/17)

11-yard TD pass with 25 seconds to play at Denver (11/12/17)

62-yard field goal with no time remaining at Oakland (11/19/17)

39-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play at Buffalo (12/3/17)

PATRIOTS LEAD THE NFL WITH 48 POINTS ON OPENING POSSESSION OF 2ND HALF

The Patriots capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by RB Rex Burkhead on their first

possession of the second half. They now have an NFL-best 48 points on the first drive of the second half.

PATRIOTS SUSTAIN SECOND HALF SUCCESS

The Patriots are 176-0 all-time when leading by at least 20 points at any point in the second half, the most

wins without a loss or tie in NFL history. The Patriots entered the fourth quarter with a 23-3 lead.

PATRIOTS POST TWO STRAIGHT 190-PLUS RUSHING EFFORTS

The Patriots rushed for 196 yards vs. Miami last week followed by a 191-yard rushing performance against

Buffalo. It is the highest two-game effort since the 2012 season when the Patriots tallied 247 rushing yards at

Buffalo (9/30/12) followed by 251 yards vs. Denver (10/07/12).

PATRIOTS PUT UP BIG RUSHING NUMBERS IN FIRST HALF

New England's 130 yards rushing in the first half were the most by the Patriots through two quarters since

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK LEADS THE PATRIOTS TO 15TH STRAIGHT 10-WIN SEASON

Bill Belichick has coached the Patriots to 15 straight seasons with 10 or more wins, adding to his NFL record

streak. In 2011, Belichick became the first coach in NFL history with nine straight seasons with at least 10

victories. George Seifert has the second most consecutive 10-win seasons with eight from 1989-1996 for San

Francisco.

BELICHICK MOVES PAST HALAS FOR THE BEST WINNING PERCENTGAE

Bill Belichick now has a winning percentage of .683, the best winning percentage among all NFL head coaches

with at least 160 wins.

TOP WINNING PERCENTAGE AMONG HEAD COACHES WITH AT LEAST 160 WINS (INCL. POSTSEASON)

Head Coach Teams W L T PCT.

Bill Belichick CLE/NE 273 127 0 .683

George Halas Chicago 324 151 31 .682

Don Shula BAL/MIA 347 173 6 .666

Curly Lambeau GB/CHI/WAS 229 134 22 .600

BELICHICK MOVES PAST REEVES AND SCHOTTENHEIMER WITH 96 DIVISION WINS

The win over the Bills was Bill Belichick’s 96th win against a division opponent during his head coaching career,

moving him past Dan Reeves and Marty Schottenheimer for third all-time, behind Don Shula and Tom Landry.

BRADY HAS MOST WINS BY A QB AGAINST A SINGLE OPPONENT

Tom Brady owns a 27-3 record against the Buffalo Bills. Brady’s 27 wins against Buffalo are the most wins by a

quarterback against a single opponent, surpassing Brett Favre, who had 26 wins against Detroit. The New York

Jets are second on Brady’s list with 24 wins. Brady now has won 14 games in Buffalo. His 14 wins at Buffalo

since 2001 are tied with Drew Bledsoe (14-10) for the most wins at Buffalo during that time. Bledsoe won 14

games during his three seasons in Buffalo (2002-2004). Only Jim Kelly (59) and Joe Ferguson (46) have more

wins than Brady and Bledsoe at Buffalo.

MOST WINS BY A STARTING QUARTERBACK AGAINST AN OPPONENT

Player Wins

Tom Brady 27 wins against Buffalo

Brett Favre 26 wins against Detroit

Tom Brady 24 wins against the Jets

Brett Favre 23 wins against Chicago

Dan Marino 22 wins against Indianapolis

BRADY LEADS THE PATRIOTS TO 10 WINS FOR 15TH TIME

Brady led the Patriots to his 15th 10-win season as a starter, moving out of a tie with Peyton Manning (14) for

the most such seasons in the Super Bowl era.

BRADY IS LEADING THE NFL IN YARDAGE

Brady is leading the NFL with 3,632 yards passing so far in 2017. The oldest player to lead the league in passing

was Fran Tarkenton with 3,468 yards in 1978 at the age of 38. The most passing yards by a 40-year old

quarterback in a single season was Warren Moon for Seattle in 1997 with 3,678 yards.

BRADY BECOMES FOURTH PLAYER TO REACH 65,000 PASSING YARDS

Tom Brady became the fourth NFL player to reach 65,000 passing yards. He entered the game with 64,956

yards and reached the milestone on a 27-yard pass to WR Danny Amendola in the first quarter. He now has

65,214 passing yards.

MOST PASSING YARDS IN NFL HISTORY

Player Yards

Peyton Manning 71,940

Brett Favre 71,838

Drew Brees 68,894

Tom Brady 65,214

Dan Marino 61,361

BRADY NEARING THE TOP FOR MOST WINS AMONG ALL NFL PLAYERS.

Tom Brady has the most wins by an NFL quarterback with 218 overall career wins. His 218 wins are tied with

George Blanda for the second-most wins all-time by an NFL player, behind the 224 wins by Adam Vinatieri.

MOST WINS BY AN NFL PLAYER (INCLUDING POSTSEASON GAMES)

Player Wins

Adam Vinatieri 224

Tom Brady 218

George Blanda 218

Jerry Rice 211

Gary Anderson 210

Peyton Manning 201

Brett Favre 201

Morten Andersen 194

GRONK BEATS CHILDHOOD TEAM

TE Rob Gronkowksi grew up in the Buffalo area and has done well against the Bills during his career. He

finished with nine receptions for 147 yards. He now has five 100 yard games in seven games played in Buffalo

and six 100 yard games overall against Buffalo.

GRONK MOVES PAST KELLEN WINSLOW WITH 25 100-YARD GAMES

TE Rob Gronkowski finished with 147 yards on nine receptions for his 25th regular season 100-yard game to

move out of a tie with Kellen Winslow into sole possession of second place all-time among tight ends. Only

Tony Gonzalez with 31 100-yard games has more than Gronkowski. It is Gronkowski’s second 100-yard game

of the 2017 season. He had 116 yards at New Orleans on Sept. 17.

MOST 100-YARD GAMES BY A TIGHT END IN NFL HISTORY

Player 100-Yard Games

Tony Gonzalez 31

Rob Gronkowski 25

Kellen Winslow 24

Jackie Smith 22

Antonio Gates 21

Jason Witten 21

Shannon Sharpe 19

MOST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player 100-Yard Games

Stanley Morgan 38

Wes Welker 28

Rob Gronkowski 25

Randy Moss 18

MOST 100-YARD GAMES BY A PATRIOTS TIGHT END

Player 100-Yard Games

Rob Gronkowski 25

Ben Coates 9

GRONKOWSKI ON PACE FOR FOURTH 1,000-YARD SEASON

TE Rob Gronkowski now has 849 receiving yards and is on pace to finish the year with 1,132 yards. It would be

his fourth 1,000-yard season and he would join Tony Gonzalez and Jason Witten as the only NFL tight ends

with four 1,000 yard seasons.

NFL TIGHT ENDS WITH AT LEAST TWO 1,000-YARD SEASONS

Player Seasons

Tony Gonzalez 4

Jason Witten 4

Rob Gronkowski 3

Kellen Winslow, Sr. 3

Shannon Sharpe 3

Todd Christensen 3

Greg Olsen 3

DL ERIC LEE RECORDS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION

DL Eric Lee started his first NFL game against Buffalo and recorded his first NFL interception when he picked

off QB Tyrod Taylor at the 1-yard line to end Buffalo’s first offensive drive. It is the Patriots’ fifth red zone

takeaway, the most in the NFL in 2017. He also added a 4-yard sack in the first quarter and then was credited

with a half sack later in the game. Last week, Lee played in his first NFL game and recorded his first NFL sack.

K STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI IS GOOD FROM 50

K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 50-yard field goal in the first quarter and is now 4-for-4 from 50 yard out in

2017. The most 50-yard field goal in a season for the Patriots is five from Gostkowski in 2013.

WR BERNARD REEDY WAS USED AS A PUNT RETURNER

WR Bernard Reedy played in his first game as a member of the Patriots and was used as a punt returner in the

second quarter.

RB DION LEWIS HAS CAREER LONG RUN

RB Dion Lewis had a 44-yard run in the second quarter, the longest run of his career. His previous long was a

31-yard run at Tampa Bay on Oct. 5, 2017. The run helped set up a second quarter field goal by K Stephen

Gostkowski.

LEWIS FOLLOWS 100-YARD EFFORT WITH A 92-YARD GAME

A week after his first 100-yard effort with 112 yards vs. Miami, Lewis produced a 92-yard game against

Buffalo.

RB REX BURKHEAD HAS CAREER LONG RUN

RB Rex Burkhead had a 31-yard run in the second quarter, the longest run of his career. His previous long was

a 22-yard run vs. Miami on Nov. 26, 2017.

BURKHEAD HAS SECOND STRAIGHT TWO-TD GAME; SECOND CAREER TWO RUSHING TD GAME

Burkhead scored two touchdowns for the second straight week. He had a rushing touchdown and receiving

touchdown last week against Miami. Against Buffalo, he scored one one-yard touchdown run in the third

quarter and on a 14-yard run in the third quarter. It is his second NFL game with two rushing touchdowns. He

had two rushing touchdowns vs. Baltimore on Jan. 1, 2017 while with the Cincinnati Bengals.

BURKHEAD HAS CAREER-BEST THREE RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS THIS SEASON

Burkhead’s two rushing touchdowns against the Bills push his 2017 totals to three on the year, a new singleseason

LINEUP NOTES

• C David Andrews returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to illness.

• DB Eric Rowe returned to action after missing the last seven games due to injury.

• DL Eric Lee made his first NFL start in place of the injured DL Trey Flowers.

• OL Cameron Fleming made his second start of 2017 and his first start of the season at right tackle. He

started at left tackle in a two tight-end alignment vs. Houston on Sept. 24. It is his sixth start at right

tackle in his career and his first since Oct. 9, 2016 at Cleveland.

• LB Nicholas Grigsby made his Patriots debut.

• DL Malcom Brown returned to the starting lineup. He missed three games due to injury and then

played but did not start last week in his return to action against Miami.

