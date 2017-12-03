You are here
The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills announce the following inactives for their Week 13 game on Sunday, December 3, 2017.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS INACTIVES
https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/937358323208413184
Trey Flowers, DE
Chris Hogan, WR
Matthew Slater, WR
Mike Gillislee, RB
Trevor Reilly, LB
BUFFALO BILLS INACTIVES
Kelvin Benjamin, WR
Cordy Glenn, OT
Conor McDermott, OT
John Miller, OG
Nick O'Leary, TE
Mike Tolbert, FB
Shareece Wright, DC
