FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - With their 23-3 victory on Sunday in Orchard Park, New York, the Patriots extended their franchise record 14-game road winning streak and captured their 10th victory of the 2017 campaign. The victory resonated with the local audience, as the win earned the top spot in the local television market ratings, while postgame coverage on WBZ's Patriots Fifth Quarter rounded out the top five.

Sunday's broadcast captured a market share of 66, making it the second-highest market share of the 2017 season, ahead of both the highly-anticipated season opener vs. Kansas City and the Super Bowl LI rematch vs. Atlanta, both played in primetime. The 34.3 household rating was a nine-percent increase over 2016's Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, which was also a 1:00 p.m. ET Sunday broadcast. WBZ's postgame coverage on Patriots Fifth Quarter earned a household rating of 10.9, earning its second-highest rating of the season.

The Patriots will return to the primetime stage next week as they travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on ESPN's Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium. The 8:30 p.m. ET kickoff will be televised locally on WCVB with Sean McDonough calling the play-by-play and Jon Gruden handling color commentary.

Show / Game Network Date Rating Patriots at Bills CBS 12/3/17 34.3 Chiefs at Jets CBS 12/3/17 26.1 Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary CBS 12/3/17 14.7 60 Minutes CBS 12/3/17 13.3 Patriots Fifth Quarter CBS 12/3/17 10.9

