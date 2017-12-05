You are here
News
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed OL Jason King to the practice squad.
King, 24, was originally signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Purdue on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder went through training camp with the team and was released prior to the start of the regular season. King was signed by New England to the practice squad on September 20, and released on October 9, before joining the Ravens practice squad on October 31. He was released on November 14. He was then signed to the Patriots 53-man roster on November 28 and released on December 2.
