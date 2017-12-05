Sometimes games come down to the final drive or play and others the turning point can come right away. Sunday afternoon in Buffalo, Patriots fans didn’t have to wait long to know their team has suddenly gained momentum.

The Bills took the opening possession of the game and immediately put New England on its heels. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor drove his team 66 yards in 12 plays, needing just two third-down conversions to do it. LeSean McCoy did the bulk of the work, carrying five times for 29 yards and keeping the Patriots front off-balance in the process.

When McCoy wasn’t getting the edge in the running game, Taylor was finding tight end Charles Clay with short passes for 10 and 7 yards and the Bills looked like they were poised to take the lead with a first-and-goal at the Patriots 6-yard line.

That’s when the tide turned in the visitors’ favor and Patriots fans enjoyed their satisfying moment of the day. On first down Taylor dropped back to pass and looked toward McCoy, who was lined up wide and tried to make his way across the middle at the goal line. Taylor hesitated on the play and despite the fact that McCoy was in heavy traffic he decided to float a pass in his direction.

The pass was thrown too softly and well behind the running back – right into the chest of an unsuspecting Eric Lee. Lee gladly accepted the gift and returned the interception 8 yards to the 9, where the Patriots took over and began a drive to a field goal. They never trailed and the Bills never threatened again until the game had long since been decided.

