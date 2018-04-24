You are here
News
Patriots Sign OL Ulrick John
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today the signing of OL Ulrick John. Terms of the contract were not announced.
John, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts (2014-15), Miami Dolphins (2015-16), Arizona Cardinals (2016-17) and Green Bay Packers (2017). The 6-foot-6, 309-pounder originally entered the NFL as a as a seventh-round draft choice (232nd overall) by Indianapolis out of Georgia State in the 2014 NFL Draft. He has played in 10 NFL games with three starts for Miami, Arizona and Green Bay. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, John began the 2015 season on the Colts practice squad before being signed to Miami’s 53-man roster. He spent part the 2016 season on the Dolphins practice squad before being added to Arizona’s 53-man roster. John started 2017 on the Cardinals practice squad before finishing the season on Green Bay’s 53-man roster, appearing in five games as a reserve.
