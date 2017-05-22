Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. Read

MAY

5/22 - 5/24 -- Spring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.

5/22 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

5/23 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

5/25 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to public, open to media).

5/31 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

JUNE

6/1 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

6/6 - 6/8 -- Patriots Mini Camp (closed to public, open to media only).

6/12 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to public, open to media).

6/13 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

6/15 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).

6/15 -- Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting "June 15 Tender" of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player's prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).

JULY

7/15 -- At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a oneyear contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.

Late July (official date to be announced) -- Patriots Training Camp begins.

AUGUST

8/29 -- Clubs must reduce their rosters to 75 players.

SEPTEMBER

9/2 -- Clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.

9/3 -- Clubs may sign up to ten players to their Practice Squad, starting at 1:00 pm ET.