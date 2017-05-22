You are here
- News
-
- All News
- All Lifestyle
- Writers
- International
-
- Video
-
- All Video
- All Audio
- Watch Games
-
- Photos
- Schedule
- Team
- Cheerleaders
- Tickets
- ProShop
- More +
-
- PATRIOTS CHARITABLE FOUNDATION
- FAN ZONE
- APPS
- PRESS ROOM
-
- Social
Coming Up
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 23, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:55 AM EDT
LIVEPFW in Progress
Tue., May. 23, 2017 11:55 AM to 2:00 PM EDT
ReplayPatriots Replay
Tue., May. 23, 2017 2:00 PM to 11:59 PM EDT
News
Key dates on the 2017 NFL / Patriots Calendar
LIVE NOW
ReplayPatriots Replay
Mon., May. 22, 2017 12:00 AM to 11:59 PM EDT
Here's a quick look at some important dates on the Patriots / NFL calendar. Read
MAY
5/22 - 5/24 -- Spring League Meeting, Chicago, Illinois.
5/22 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).
5/23 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).
5/25 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to public, open to media).
5/31 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media). Read
JUNE
6/1 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).
6/6 - 6/8 -- Patriots Mini Camp (closed to public, open to media only).
6/12 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to public, open to media).
6/13 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).
6/15 -- Patriots Organized Team Activity (closed to the public and media).
6/15 -- Deadline for club to withdraw qualifying offer to Restricted Free Agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged). Read
JULY
7/15 -- At 4:00 p.m., New York time, deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension. After this date, the player may sign only a oneyear contract with his prior club for the 2017 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.
Late July (official date to be announced) -- Patriots Training Camp begins. Read
AUGUST
8/29 -- Clubs must reduce their rosters to 75 players. Read
SEPTEMBER
9/2 -- Clubs must reduce rosters to a maximum of 53 players on the Active/Inactive List.
9/3 -- Clubs may sign up to ten players to their Practice Squad, starting at 1:00 pm ET. Read
Related Tags
This website is the only official website of the New England Patriots and is © Copyright New England Patriots (the "Club"). Commercial reproduction, distribution or transmission of any part or parts of this website or any information contained therein by any means whatsoever without the prior written permission of the Club is not permitted. Read the full Terms of Service, Accessibility and Privacy Policy of this website. Please send us your feedback.
Post A Comment