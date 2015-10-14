11 important things we learned from Edelman on Reddit

Julian Edelman's sense of humor was on full display Tuesday night, as the wide receiver teamed up with Reddit for an AMA (for the non-Redditors out there, that's short for Ask Me Anything). The funny Q&A session touched on everything from his love for Tom Brady and his favorite foods to his thoughts on Bill Belichick's spirit animal. Here are some of the highlights.

1. He likes it spicy

Sriracha "is a must" on any kind of Asian or Asian-influenced food, he said.

2. His love for TB12 is real

"How hard [is] it to resist falling in love with Tom?" asked one reddit user.

"What do you mean resist, bromance in full effect," Jules confirmed.

He even weighed in the big Tom vs. Jimmy debate (who's better looking): "Team Tom but Jimmy is a handsome fella."