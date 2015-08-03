12 awesome public displays of affection for TB12

Today we're celebrating the 38th birthday of the one and only Tom Brady, who is feeling the love from Patriots Nation now more than ever. Since training camp got underway last week, fans have come out to show support for their quarterback in all kinds of ways, from creative posters to signs in the sky.
Here are 12 of our favorite displays of TB12 fandom from 2015 training camp.
Patriots Nation has been showering Tom Brady with love at 2015 training camp.
Have a message or tribute for birthday boy Tom Brady? Share it using #BradyBday on Twitter and it could be featured on Patriots.com.
RELATED LINKS