Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

12 awesome public displays of affection for TB12

Aug 03, 2015 at 03:40 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

Today we're celebrating the 38th birthday of the one and only Tom Brady, who is feeling the love from Patriots Nation now more than ever. Since training camp got underway last week, fans have come out to show support for their quarterback in all kinds of ways, from creative posters to signs in the sky.

Here are 12 of our favorite displays of TB12 fandom from 2015 training camp.

Fans show support for Brady at training camp

Patriots Nation has been showering Tom Brady with love at 2015 training camp. 

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo, center, sign autographs during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
1 / 12

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo, center, sign autographs during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Michael Dwyer/AP Images
A fan holds a sign reading "Free Brady" as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, prepares to practice with his back-up Jimmy Garoppolo during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, July 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 / 12

A fan holds a sign reading "Free Brady" as New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, prepares to practice with his back-up Jimmy Garoppolo during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Thursday, July 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
A New England Patriots fans hold a signs supporting quarterback Tom Brady while seated with thousands to watch practice during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 12

A New England Patriots fans hold a signs supporting quarterback Tom Brady while seated with thousands to watch practice during an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
dsp_2893.jpg
4 / 12
July 31, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA: A plane with a banner in support of Tom Brady flies over Gillette Stadium during Patriots training camp. Anthony Nesmith/Cal Sport Media (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
5 / 12

July 31, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA: A plane with a banner in support of Tom Brady flies over Gillette Stadium during Patriots training camp. Anthony Nesmith/Cal Sport Media (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Anthony Nesmith/AP Images
dsp12995.jpg
6 / 12
Patriots Cheerleaders Alex and Bailey at the Whitney Field Mall in Leominster, MA
7 / 12

Patriots Cheerleaders Alex and Bailey at the Whitney Field Mall in Leominster, MA

Patriots Cheerleaders Alex and Bailey at the Whitney Field Mall in Leominster, MA
8 / 12

Patriots Cheerleaders Alex and Bailey at the Whitney Field Mall in Leominster, MA

tc_13.jpg
9 / 12
tc073015_ea08.jpg
10 / 12
tc073015_ea12.jpg
11 / 12
tc073115_ea18_0.jpg
12 / 12
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

View gallery

Have a message or tribute for birthday boy Tom Brady? Share it using #BradyBday on Twitter and it could be featured on Patriots.com.

RELATED LINKS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Premiere event puts focus on 'community heroes' 

The Patriots Foundation honors local community heroes at its annual Patriots Premiere event Tuesday night. 
news

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

For his work and dedication to the New England community, Lawrence Guy was named the 2021 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient. 
news

Judon, McGinest, Wilfork face off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

A new Patriot and two legends competed on "Celebrity Family Feud" Sunday night. 
news

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Devin McCourty rocked his Carli Lloyd Team U.S.A. jersey to honor the "Rutgers living legend."
news

Cam Newton hilariously chases after Mac Jones for high five

Watch the incredible in-game moment. 
news

Cam Newton's game-day 'giveaways' return, thrilling lucky fans in Philly

Cam Newton gifts Patriots fans game balls in Philly, and their reactions are too pure. 
news

Guy family, Patriots Foundation host backpack giveaway events for local students

In the span of a few days, Lawrence Guy and the Patriots Foundation hosted two events to provide local students returning to school with the supplies they'll need. 
news

Bill Belichick presented Emmy for NFL 100 All-Time Team show

Eight rings and an Emmy. Casual, Coach. 
news

Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

news

Eight years later, Patriots fan hasn't forgotten Devin McCourty's kindness to her late stepfather 

When Kelsey Cunningham's stepfather was diagnosed with cancer in 2013, she would do anything to make him smile -- like reach out to Devin McCourty. 
news

Patriots Platelet Pedalers complete Pan Mass Challenge, honoring Tracy Sormanti 

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers hit the road last weekend for the Pan-Mass Challenge, honoring late Patriots Cheer Director Tracy Sormanti along the way. 
news

Brockton volunteer surprised with $25,000 grant at Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

On Wednesday, the Kraft Family and the Patriots Foundation honored 26 local volunteers and organizations at the annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards Ceremony at Gillette Stadium. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/6

Patriots sign defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale to the practice squad

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jonnu Smith 9/6: 'They're a good defense'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 9/6: 'The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Hunter Henry on Mac Jones 9/6: 'I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/6: 'Work hard and prepare'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 9/6: 'I'm hyped, I'm ready to go'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Monday, September 6, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/6: 'Just embracing every opportunity'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, September 6, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising