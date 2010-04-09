2010 Junior Cheerleader Clinics and Game Day Performance dates set!

Be a part of the excitement! Perform in the pregame show of the 3X Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots!
Dates for the 2010 Junior Patriots Cheerleaders Clinics and Game Day Performance have been set.
Clinic One: Saturday, July 31, 2010
Clinic Two: Saturday, August 7, 2010
Both clinics will take place at Mansfield SportsPlex, 31 Oxford Street in Mansfield, MA
Registration will begin at 9:00 am
Clinics will run from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm
Game Day: Thursday, August 12, 2010 at Gillette Stadium as the New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints
Ages 7 - 17 accepted. No tryouts required. Participants must be present at both clinics to participate on game day.