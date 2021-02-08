Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Feb 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

NFL Notes: Divisional Round Edition

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: In search of a quarterback

Belichick, Brady and Tippett share their letters to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on Richard Seymour

Report: Josh McDaniels to interview with Eagles

Brown, Covington named 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl coaches

After Further Review: Closing out the 2020 Patriots

Report: Mayo to interview for Eagles head coach position

Presented by

2021 NFL Draft First Round Order

Feb 08, 2021 at 05:58 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft. AP Photo/Steve Helber
AP Photo/Steve Helber
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks ahead of the first round at the NFL football draft. AP Photo/Steve Helber

The NFL has finalized the 2021 Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland, Ohio with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 30, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, May 1.

Table inside Article
PICK # TEAM
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Houston Texans (traded to Miami)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
21. Indianapolis Colts
22. Tennessee Titans
23. Seattle Seahawks (traded to New York Jets)
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
25. Los Angeles Rams (traded to Jacksonville)
26. Cleveland Browns
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. New Orleans Saints
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2021-mock-draft-tracker-tw-1

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

READ STORY

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

The 2021 NFL draft will be a critical one for the New England Patriots and these standouts from the Senior Bowl should be on their radar.
news

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl kicking off this week, the Patriots will once again will heavily scout the prospect showcase, looking for players who fit their mold.
news

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

With the East-West Shrine Game and NFL Scouting Combine shifting to accommodate COVID-19, the Senior Bowl will press on and become even more important to draft scouting.
news

Patriots secure 15th pick in 2021 NFL Draft

With the NFL wrapping up their regular season, the Patriots now know where they stand when it comes to April's draft.
news

Honorable Mention: How Twitter helped save draft choice Jennings' career

An in-depth look at the football journey of Patriots 2020 third-round draft choice Anfernee Jennings.
news

Patriots rookie Dustin Woodard ready for his chance

Seventh-round pick Dustin Woodard will get every opportunity to stick around.
news

'Big Mike' ready to lend a hand

Patriots add mammoth OL prospect Michael Onwenu in the sixth round.
news

Devin Asiasi ready to cook in New England

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi will have a chance to make an immediate impact with the Patriots.
news

Patriots Sign Four Additional 2020 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of third-round draft picks LB Anfernee Jennings and TE Devin Asiasi, sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu and seventh-round draft pick OL Dustin Woodard.
news

Patriots Draft Profile: Dustin Woodard

Breaking down everything you need to know about Patriots seventh round pick, C Dustin Woodard.

Latest News

2021 NFL Draft First Round Order

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

McCourty: Key opt-outs will be returning

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

Jason McCourty, players around NFL surprise essential workers and super fans on video call 

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Jonathan Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and two of the 76 vaccinated healthcare workers traveling to Super Bowl LV talk about their trip to Tampa. Ten months after the team plane brought essential PPE for healthcare workers in April 2020, the plane takes another journey, bringing 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl.

Legends of the Playoffs: Julian Edelman and the legend of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retells the story of the team's legendary 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI from his intimate perspective.

Memorable Moment: Patriots bring home third Lombardi

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. From Rodney Harrison's two interceptions to Mike Vrabel's touchdown catch, re-live all the best moments from Super Bowl XXXIX.

Memorable Moments: The Greatest Comeback of All-Time

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. From Dont'a Hightower's strip sack to Julian Edelman's incredible catch and James White's super performance, re-live all the best moments from SBLI.

NFL Throwback: Top 100 Super Bowl plays

Watch the 100 greatest plays in Super Bowl history.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising