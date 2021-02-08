2021 NFL Draft First Round Order

The NFL has finalized the 2021 Draft first round order. The first round will start on Thursday, April 29, in Cleveland, Ohio with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 30, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, May 1.
|PICK #
|TEAM
|1.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2.
|New York Jets
|3.
|Houston Texans (traded to Miami)
|4.
|Atlanta Falcons
|5.
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6.
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7.
|Detroit Lions
|8.
|Carolina Panthers
|9.
|Denver Broncos
|10.
|Dallas Cowboys
|11.
|New York Giants
|12.
|San Francisco 49ers
|13.
|Los Angeles Chargers
|14.
|Minnesota Vikings
|15.
|New England Patriots
|16.
|Arizona Cardinals
|17.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|18.
|Miami Dolphins
|19.
|Washington Football Team
|20.
|Chicago Bears
|21.
|Indianapolis Colts
|22.
|Tennessee Titans
|23.
|Seattle Seahawks (traded to New York Jets)
|24.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|25.
|Los Angeles Rams (traded to Jacksonville)
|26.
|Cleveland Browns
|27.
|Baltimore Ravens
|28.
|New Orleans Saints
|29.
|Green Bay Packers
|30.
|Buffalo Bills
|31.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|32.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
