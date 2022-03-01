Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Mar 01 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

After Kraft's purchase of Patriots became official fans recall waiting in snowstorm to secure season tickets 

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots superfan finds strength from football to fight cancer

Black History Month is about role models for Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and Deatrich Wise

Richard Seymour reacts to Ty Law surprising him with Hall of Fame news

Patriots' QB Mac Jones cracks top five in NFL jersey sales

Dont'a Hightower shows year-long support for Boston nonprofit, Year Up

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

Mar 01, 2022 at 09:00 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

week4-hoyer-watermarked

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

Brian Hoyer

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Colt McCoy (Arizona Cardinals), Andy Dalton (Chicago Bears), Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders), Jacoby Brissett (Miami Dolphins), Jameis Winston (New Orleans Saints)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Hoyer, Dalton, Brissett

ANALYSIS

With Mac Jones firmly established as New England's new QB 1 after his 2021 rookie season, the only question now revolves around who will back him up. Longtime understudy Brian Hoyer could easily come back to do what he did all last season, or the team could choose to have Jarrett Stidham take over the clipboard. Stidham came off PUP (the physically unable to perform list) mid-season and the Patriots kept him on the active roster as the third-stringer, although they deactivated him for every game thereafter.

Should New England choose to go with a more seasoned veteran as insurance for Jones, Dalton might make an intriguing choice, and he's already done as much this past season in Chicago, trading starts with rookie Justin Fields. Brissett is only a consideration given his prior experience with New England.

Related Content

news

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

In this week's mailbag, fans are curious about all things offseason-related, including what the Patriots might do in free agency and the NFL Draft, as well as what some returning players might be expected to do in '22.
news

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

The Patriots face a difficult decision with J.C. Jackson but might be better off letting him go.
news

Patriots 2022 international game options narrow

With the NFL's announcement of 2022's international host teams, the Patriots' chances of playing outside of the United States have narrowed.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah highlights Patriots draft fits

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared his thoughts on where the Patriots stand as the Scouting Combine arrives.
news

2022 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, beginning with specialists.
news

2022 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

More than 300 of the top prospects will be put through on-field drills, medical testing, exams and interviews with team personnel and the media in advance of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

5 Positions of Patriots need to watch at NFL's Scouting Combine

The NFL's Scouting Combine is back in 2022, as the top college prospects descend upon Indianapolis ready to meet with teams and demonstrate their size, speed and skill. Here are the position groups Patriots fans should be keeping an eye on.
news

Patriots Roster Rundown

It's time to look at the roster and start analyzing how it might take shape in the coming weeks.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Looking at the draft, free agency and more

Lots of focus on roster building in this week's mailbag with the draft and free agency looming.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

5 Patriots make PFF's Top 101 of 2021

Pro Football Focus wraps up the 2021 season with their top 101 players and the Patriots are well-represented.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots chatter from Combine Day One

Caserio has plenty of praise for old pals

Colbert open to JuJu Smith-Schuster return

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Teambuilding needs and offseason projections

NFL Notes: Tough call but Pats should let Jackson walk

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Matt Groh

As the Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, Patriots Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh shares some thoughts on the Combine from a Patriots perspective.

Gregg Rosenthal's Top 25 Free Agents for 2022

Checkout Gregg Rosenthal's list of the top free agents available for the 2022 season

Patriots All Access: Seymour to the HOF and Mac Jones 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Richard Seymour receives the knock of a lifetime and can Matthew Slater, who is not on Twitter, guess his teammates tweets? Plus, we go one-on-one with quarterback Mac Jones. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Mailbag: How can Patriots help Mac Jones in Free Agency and Draft?

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault answer your questions in this edition of offseason Mailbag.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

We caught up with Mac Jones in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week, where he reflected on playing in the Pro Bowl and attending the NFL Honors ceremony and discussed his plans for making the most of the offseason.

Do Your Life: Jerod Mayo's Journey and Leadership

We sit down with Jerod Mayo, former Patriots first round pick, former executive and current Patriots inside linebackers coach, on his childhood, first years in New England, coaching path and views on leadership in the latest episode of Do Your Life presented by Putnam.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Tom Brady's career may be over but his impact will last forever.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising