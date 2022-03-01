2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

With Mac Jones firmly established as New England's new QB 1 after his 2021 rookie season, the only question now revolves around who will back him up. Longtime understudy Brian Hoyer could easily come back to do what he did all last season, or the team could choose to have Jarrett Stidham take over the clipboard. Stidham came off PUP (the physically unable to perform list) mid-season and the Patriots kept him on the active roster as the third-stringer, although they deactivated him for every game thereafter.