2022 Free Agent Forecast: Quarterbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 16, and with it, the advent of 2022's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with quarterbacks.
PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS
Brian Hoyer
OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS
Colt McCoy (Arizona Cardinals), Andy Dalton (Chicago Bears), Marcus Mariota (Las Vegas Raiders), Jacoby Brissett (Miami Dolphins), Jameis Winston (New Orleans Saints)
POSSIBLE PATRIOTS
Hoyer, Dalton, Brissett
ANALYSIS
With Mac Jones firmly established as New England's new QB 1 after his 2021 rookie season, the only question now revolves around who will back him up. Longtime understudy Brian Hoyer could easily come back to do what he did all last season, or the team could choose to have Jarrett Stidham take over the clipboard. Stidham came off PUP (the physically unable to perform list) mid-season and the Patriots kept him on the active roster as the third-stringer, although they deactivated him for every game thereafter.
Should New England choose to go with a more seasoned veteran as insurance for Jones, Dalton might make an intriguing choice, and he's already done as much this past season in Chicago, trading starts with rookie Justin Fields. Brissett is only a consideration given his prior experience with New England.