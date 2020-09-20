27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

14.What is your favorite college football memory?

JJ: Probably the "Kick Six." Auburn vs. Alabama at the Iron Bowl. There was only a second left, and it was an upset victory. It was probably one of the greatest plays in college football history. Just to be there and experience history.

15.What advice do you have for undrafted free agents?

JJ: Just stay focused and pay attention to the details. Stay consistent.

16. What is one thing you want to accomplish by next birthday?

JJ: That's a good question. Well, I want to go snowboarding, but with COVID, I don't know. Hopefully, we can get back to traveling.

17. What is something fans might not know about you?

JJ: My favorite chocolate is Reese's.

18. What's the best gift you've ever given or received?

JJ: Being able to buy my mom a car for her birthday. She was extremely excited.

19. What's your birthday dessert indulgence? If calories didn't count, what are you eating?

JJ: Oh, probably chunky chocolate with some vanilla ice cream and a little hot fudge.

20. What's one movie you could watch over and over again without getting sick of it?

JJ: Either "Friday" or "Menace II Society."

21. What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

JJ: "Tom and Jerry."

22. Well, you already said you learned how to wake surf during quarantine, but did you start any other hobbies during that time?

JJ: Nope, that was about it.

23. What's one word to describe the secondary?

JJ: Oh, man. Competitive.

24. Who is a fictional character that you would want to meet?

JJ: I'm gonna go with the obvious. I feel like everyone wants to be like Superman.

25. What's your favorite meal to cook?

JJ: I'm a steak and potatoes guy.

26. What's your favorite thing about Massachusetts?

JJ: The fall.

27. And your favorite thing about Georgia?

JJ: The Southern hospitality.