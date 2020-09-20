27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 20 - 05:55 PM
Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Postgame Press Pass: Patriots discuss the win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

Sep 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

jjones2
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Not only do the Patriots make their season debut on Sunday Night Football later today, Jonathan Jones is also celebrating his birthday. To help get the party started, we are celebrating with a special Q&A with No. 31, so without further ado, here are 27 questions for Jones' 27th birthday.

1. What show did you binge and love this offseason?
JJ: "Luther."

2. Who is your favorite artist to listen to before a game?
JJ: It would definitely be Young Jeezy.

3. What's your go-to karaoke song?
JJ: "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." You've got to go with a classic.

4. You can only keep three apps on your phone. Which are you keeping?
JJ: Messages. FaceTime, and Photos.

5. What's been your proudest parenting moment
JJ: Teaching my daughter to ride her bike without using training wheels. It took her about two days.

6. What have you learned from your daughter?
JJ: Patience.

View this post on Instagram

It’s Friday and the sun is out! #goodday

A post shared by J Jones (@getitonjones31) on

7. Who was your football role model growing up?
JJ: Marshall Faulk.

8. Who was a role model outside of football?
JJ: I'd probably say Denzel Washington.

9. Advice for your younger self
JJ: Stay focused and enjoy every opportunity. Just enjoy.

10.You started the Next Step Foundation. Why was it important for you to do something like this?
JJ: It was important to help the youth to take the next step, mentor and help them along the way. Just showing the youth and being able to someone take the next steps.

11.What's one thing you learned about yourself since last birthday?
JJ: I can wake surf. I learned how to wake surf during quarantine. It took a couple of trips out, but still not a pro.

12.What does it mean to celebrate a birthday on a Sunday Night Football game day?
JJ: I've been playing football since I was young. My birthday has always been during football season, so this is going to be fun. It's Sunday night versus a good team and your birthday. You can't beat that.

13.What's your favorite memory as a Patriot?
JJ: Going to the Super Bowls. It's kind of the ultimate goal. It's the reason that we go to work every day. To make it there, winning two, it's definitely one of the best memories.

jjones
Photo by David Silverman

14.What is your favorite college football memory?
JJ: Probably the "Kick Six." Auburn vs. Alabama at the Iron Bowl. There was only a second left, and it was an upset victory. It was probably one of the greatest plays in college football history. Just to be there and experience history.

15.What advice do you have for undrafted free agents?
JJ: Just stay focused and pay attention to the details. Stay consistent.

16. What is one thing you want to accomplish by next birthday?
JJ: That's a good question. Well, I want to go snowboarding, but with COVID, I don't know. Hopefully, we can get back to traveling.

17. What is something fans might not know about you?
JJ: My favorite chocolate is Reese's.

18. What's the best gift you've ever given or received?
JJ: Being able to buy my mom a car for her birthday. She was extremely excited.

19. What's your birthday dessert indulgence? If calories didn't count, what are you eating?
JJ: Oh, probably chunky chocolate with some vanilla ice cream and a little hot fudge.

20. What's one movie you could watch over and over again without getting sick of it?
JJ: Either "Friday" or "Menace II Society."

21. What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?
JJ: "Tom and Jerry."

22. Well, you already said you learned how to wake surf during quarantine, but did you start any other hobbies during that time?
JJ: Nope, that was about it.

23. What's one word to describe the secondary?
JJ: Oh, man. Competitive.

24. Who is a fictional character that you would want to meet?
JJ: I'm gonna go with the obvious. I feel like everyone wants to be like Superman.

25. What's your favorite meal to cook?
JJ: I'm a steak and potatoes guy.

26. What's your favorite thing about Massachusetts?
JJ: The fall.

27. And your favorite thing about Georgia?
JJ: The Southern hospitality.

Happy birthday, Jonathan!!

Related Content

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions
news

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

This football family has found small ways to stay connected. 
Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview
news

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

The Patriots quarterback shared plenty of insight on his weekly interview. 
Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see
news

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

With nearly two years between sacks, the road to recovery was a long one for Derek Rivers, but it paid off this Sunday. 
Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration
news

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton honored the late actor after his first touchdown as a Patriot.
Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 
news

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Patriots players and their families took advantage of the latest Gillette Stadium event. 
Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

After their first game played in an empty stadium, Patriots players explained what it felt like. 
Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard
news

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Coach Bill Belichick will honor Hall of Famer and trailblazer Fritz Pollard on Sunday. 
Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp
news

Balancing act: Joe Thuney completes his MBA during training camp

Joe Thuney earned his MBA from Indiana University Bloomington's Kelley School of Business in August.
Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award
news

Why David Andrews deserves the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Congratulations to the 2020 Ron Burton Community Service Award winner: David Andrews.
After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream
news

After serving five years in Marine Corps, Paul Quessenberry chases NFL dream

Six years after Paul Quessenberry's last snap at the Naval Academy, he is vying for a Patriots roster spot. 
Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism
news

Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer speak to on-going conversations about racism

Matthew Slater and Brian Hoyer both spoke about the on-going conversations about racism. 

Latest News

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Nicknames, fashion statements and more: What we learned from Cam Newton's WEEI interview

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Unfiltered Notebook 9/15: Patriots offense just getting warmed up

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Derek Rivers recovery journey, second career sack 'gratifying' for Patriots to see

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-Opener Reactions

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Cam Newton pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman with 'Wakanda forever' celebration

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Patriots and families have 'roaring' good time at Jurassic Quest 

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Unfiltered Notebook 9/14: O-line gets things rolling

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Patriots describe 'different' atmosphere without fans at Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/14

Advertising