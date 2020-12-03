32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.
A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – WARRICK DUNN,Pro Football Hall of Famer CURTIS MARTIN, KARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.
The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.
TEAM - PLAYER
Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker
Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens: DE Calais Campbell
Buffalo Bills: CB Tre'Davious White
Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater
Chicago Bears: LB Khalil Mack
Cincinnati Bengals: LB Josh Bynes
Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb
Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott
Denver Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan
Detroit Lions: C Frank Ragnow
Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers
Houston Texans: DT Brandon Dunn
Indianapolis Colts: DE Justin Houston
Jacksonville Jaguars: DE/LB Josh Allen
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes
Las Vegas Raiders: QB Derek Carr
Los Angeles Chargers: DE Joey Bosa
Los Angeles Rams: S John Johnson
Miami Dolphins: LB Kyle Van Noy
Minnesota Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph
New England Patriots: WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints: T Ryan Ramczyk
New York Giants: DB Logan Ryan
New York Jets: DL Folorunso Fatukasi
Philadelphia Eagles: C Jason Kelce
Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward
San Francisco 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk
Seattle Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill
Washington Football Team: WR Terry McLaurin
The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
PAST RECIPIENTS OF THE ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2019
|RB Adrian Peterson
|Washington Football Team
|2018
|QB Drew Brees
|New Orleans Saints
|2017
|LB Luke Kuechly
|Carolina Panthers
|2016
|RB Frank Gore
|Indianapolis Colts
|2015
|CB Charles Woodson
|Oakland Raiders
|2014
|WR Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona Cardinals