32 Players Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 03, 2020 at 01:24 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
ArtRooney_Slater_PDC_2500x1406

The 32 players nominated for the seventh annual ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer ART ROONEY, SR.

A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community – WARRICK DUNN,Pro Football Hall of Famer CURTIS MARTINKARL MECKLENBURG and LEONARD WHEELER – will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Friday, December 18.

The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

TEAM - PLAYER

Arizona Cardinals: S Budda Baker

Atlanta Falcons: C Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens: DE Calais Campbell

Buffalo Bills: CB Tre'Davious White

Carolina Panthers: QB Teddy Bridgewater

Chicago Bears: LB Khalil Mack

Cincinnati Bengals: LB Josh Bynes

Cleveland Browns: RB Nick Chubb

Dallas Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott

Denver Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan

Detroit Lions: C Frank Ragnow

Green Bay Packers: QB Aaron Rodgers

Houston Texans: DT Brandon Dunn

Indianapolis Colts: DE Justin Houston

Jacksonville Jaguars: DE/LB Josh Allen

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers: DE Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Rams: S John Johnson

Miami Dolphins: LB Kyle Van Noy

Minnesota Vikings: TE Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots: WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints: T Ryan Ramczyk

New York Giants: DB Logan Ryan

New York Jets: DL Folorunso Fatukasi

Philadelphia Eagles: C Jason Kelce

Pittsburgh Steelers: DT Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers: FB Kyle Juszczyk

Seattle Seahawks: LB K.J. Wright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill

Washington Football Team: WR Terry McLaurin

The winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is determined by a vote of current NFL players. From the eight finalists, each team's players will submit a consensus vote of their choice for the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

PAST RECIPIENTS OF THE ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD

Table inside Article
YEAR PLAYER TEAM
2019 RB Adrian Peterson Washington Football Team
2018 QB Drew Brees New Orleans Saints
2017 LB Luke Kuechly Carolina Panthers
2016 RB Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts
2015 CB Charles Woodson Oakland Raiders
2014 WR Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals

