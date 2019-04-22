5 potential Patriots QB picks

As the 2019 NFL Draft draws near, Patriots.com looks at prospects at each position that might make sense for New England.
NEED:
At some point the Patriots will need to prepare for life after Tom Brady, right? While it's unlikely the Patriots dive into the first round quarterbacks, there's certainly a chance one will be selected at some point.
OPTIONS:
1 – Daniel Jones, Duke: Great size (6-5) and deceptive mobility. Also received NFL-style coaching at Duke under David Cutcliffe. Might make sense in Day 2 if available.
2 – Drew Lock, Missouri: Lots of experience playing in the best conference in the country, but seemed to plateau during his time with the Tigers. Has size and skill to play at NFL level but needs more discipline in terms of his mechanics.
3 – Jarrett Stidham, Auburn: Enjoyed a solid junior year at Auburn before a disappointing end to his college career in 2018. Stidham has an NFL arm and moves well in the pocket. Another solid option on Day 2.
4 – Will Grier, West Virginia: Was productive in Dana Holgerson's offense at West Virginia but at times his gunslinger mentality got him in trouble. Will need to learn to be safer with the ball and play more under control.
5 – Brett Rypien, Boise State: The nephew of former Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien also has tons of experience after being a four-year starter. Rypien understands the game but his lack of arm strength can get him in trouble at times. May be worth developing.
OTHER NAMES TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
- Ryan Finley, North Carolina State
- Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
- Gardner Minshew, Washington State