Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jul 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jul 18 - 11:58 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

7 Patriots-inspired foods for your 4th of July party

Jun 30, 2015 at 03:50 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Email Me | Lifestyle Section

20150630-food-dip.jpg

Football season might be a couple months away, but you can show your Patriots pride 365 days a year. As you gear up for that big 4th of July barbecue and other summer parties, pay tribute to your favorite team with these fun foods.

1. Diane Gronkowski's buffalo chicken wing dip

Cook up one of Gronk's all-time favorite snacks, his mom's buffalo chicken wing dip. Creamy and spicy, the dip is easy to make and can be served hot or cold.

20150630-food1.jpg

2. Patriots pizzas

Display your passion for the Patriots on a pizza this 4th of July. As one fan showed us, peperoni and other toppings can be arranged into the team logo or your favorite player's number.

20150630-food-icecream.jpg

3. Avocado ice cream
Take a page from Tom Brady's book with this dessert, which his "body coach" Alex Guerrero has listed as one of the homemade treats health-conscious Tom occasionally indulges in.

20150630-food-crepes.jpg

4. Crepes
If avocado ice cream just won't cut it, then channel Julian Edelman and whip up some crepes. The wide receiver's mom recently told us that he's a great cook – although we knew that from his Smoothie Tyme videos – and crepes are one of his specialties.

5. Jerk chicken
Jamaican-born safety Patrick Chung has declared his love for his country's most famous dish more than once. Spicy and grilled up to perfection, jerk chicken is a great addition to a summer barbecue.

20150630-burger.jpg

6. The Brady Burger
Burger expert Julian Edelman played coy when we asked him what the JE11 Burger would be, but he didn't hesitate to come up with a recipe for his best buddy: tofu, no bun and almond cheese. It might not be as popular as a beef patty served with lots of cheese and crispy bacon, but hey, if it's good enough for Tom, it's good enough for us!

20150630-food2.jpg

7. Gronk-amole
We love this fun twist on guacamole that a fan shared with us. It'll definitely bring some of that Gronkowski flair to your 4th of July party.

Have another Patriots-inspired recipe you're preparing for 4th of July weekend? Share it with us at lifestyle@patriots.com and be sure to check out more fun food on our Pinterest boards.  

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater and former Patriot Nate Solder spent the day welcoming campers back to the Ron Burton Training Village.
news

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

Boston Renegades owner Molly Goodwin and receiver Adrienne Smith thought they were on a video call for an interview. Instead, they got a surprise from Robert Kraft. 
news

Ted Karras earns Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete award, carries on family legacy 

Ted Karras was named the 2021 Harry Agganis Most Outstanding Athlete by the Order of AHEPA, carrying on a family legacy. 
news

Devin McCourty joins ACLU, Players Coalition panel about Massachusetts justice system  

Devin McCourty joined a panel last week to discuss voter rights of incarcerated people in Massachusetts. 
news

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

A chance encounter led to an experience siblings Ian and Mariela Bonson will never forget, and Ian knew he needed to express his gratitude for Robert Kraft's random act of kindness. 
news

Watch Hunter and Parker Henry's Gillette Stadium gender reveal reaction 

Hunter Henry and his wife Parker are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the couple found out the gender of their baby in epic fashion. 
news

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

Carl Nassib shared with the world that he is gay on Monday, and Julian Edelman was one of many current and former NFL players to express his support.
news

How the Patriots Foundation's long-lasting partnership with local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues came to be 

In 2017, the Patriots became the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl, and four years later, the partnership with two local LGBTQIA+ flag football leagues is going strong. 
news

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

Brandon Bolden took to Instagram to share why he changed his jersey to No. 25. 
news

Kyle Van Noy 'hungry' to do more with foster care families in second New England stint

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy made a name for themselves in the foster care community over four season. Now in their second New England stint, they're hungry to do even more. 
news

Patriots cheerleaders honor Tracy Sormanti with squad necklaces gifted by Ravens cheerleaders

The 2020 Patriots cheerleaders received the custom necklaces after Final Auditions on May 23. 
news

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Kendrick Bourne wastes no time diving into work with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising