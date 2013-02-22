A questionable QB class; Friday Combine notes

Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland is well aware of the challenge his team faces as it works to rebuild and compete for a playoff spot in the AFC East. Chasing the Patriots is just the reality of life for the other three also-rans in the division. New England went a perfect 6-0 in the East in 2012, the team's 12 wins easily besting Miami's 7-9 second-place finish.

"There's a gap, certainly. They've won the division quite a bit, so we've got to close that gap," Ireland said. "I think it's a five-game gap right now, wins and losses, so that's where the gap is. So we've got to close that gap and we plan to do our best job and put our best foot forward getting that done this offseason. Now whether we completely close the gap, we've got to get back on the gap and close the gap on the field. It doesn't make a lot of sense to talk about it now."

Jets head coach Rex Ryan – who spent most of his press conference shooting down Darrelle Revis trade talk – was also asked about chasing the Patriots in the division.

"Each year's different," a toned-down Ryan responded. "I can honestly say we're going to get our shots. We're going to get our swings ... we're stepping up to the plate and we have a bat in our hand. We're not going to let any strikes go by without swinging. We are going to take our cuts. We may take a cut at a ball in the ground, but we're going to definitely take our cuts.

"When we talk about being aggressive, I don't know if we really know what that looks like. To me, I have that vision. Some may say, 'You're aggressive on defense.' I don't think we're close to being as aggressive as we're going to be this year, in all three phases of the game. How many wins? I can't tell you that. But I know one thing: We're going to take our shot."

On guards

Remembering an answer that Bill Belichick offered years ago regarding the lack of interior linemen generally chosen at the top of the draft, it's been sort of strange to see the likes of Jonathan Cooper and Chance Warmack as potential top 10 picks in this year's draft. Both are guards, a position that generally sees few taken in the first round at all let alone at the top of the draft.

Years ago Belichick was asked why that was, and he flatly replied, "because you can always find a guard."

Not sure if Alabama's Warmack or North Carolina's Cooper is going to change that perception, but Detroit GM Martin Mayhew certainly agreed with Belichick's views when asked if a shift was upon us.

"You're always looking at positions that will impact the game and typically guards are not looked at that way," Mayhew said. "But things are changing a bit over the years."

So much so that some even speculate that a guard could go No. 1 overall in this year's supposedly blue-chip light draft class.

"I do think I could convince teams I could be a number one pick, and I go about that being the best player I can," Cooper says. "At this point it would just be for them to look at my character, my history, my film, and then from the Combine just do the best I can, whether it's putting the most bench-press reps up that I can, running well, or showing my athleticism and showing how much I can help their team."

A college guard hasn't been selected in the top 10 picks since the Saints took Chris Naeole at No. 10 in 1997.

Notes