Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jun 14 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Adrian Phillips sees potential for Pats D, Dugger

Jun 14, 2021 at 04:58 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PhillipsWeb

It was a stellar first season for Adrian Phillips with the Patriots in 2020. Starting all 16 games, Phillips led the Pats with 106 tackles, picking up the first sack of his career and tying his season-best two interceptions.

Between free agent acquisitions and the return of Dont'a Hightower, a defense that prides itself on being gameplan flexible has added a number of new moveable pieces that can only complement the versatile Phillips.

"The pieces help us out a lot," said Phillps after Monday's minicamp practice. "You add [the vets], along with the guys that have a second year in the program, have some games underneath their belt, have a better understanding of the defense. When you put those pieces together there ain't no telling what we can do."

One of those second-year players is safety Kyle Dugger, who impressed Phillips in his rookie year playing a lot of the same roles as the former Charger. They're similar players, suited to play close to the line of scrimmage or in coverage, and ideal fits for what the Patriots like to do on defense.

"The main thing that you want to see in young players is how they take the success and if they're still hungry the next year and he's still hungry, there's still a lot out there for him to get, he still wants to learn," said Phillips of Dugger. "He takes coaching, he just goes out there and makes plays. [He's] physically gifted and when you add that to somebody who cares about the mental aspect of the game, he has no ceiling. It's good to see that and if he stays on the right path it could take him to some great places."

Perhaps the greatest asset to Phillips and Dugger this offseason is actually having an offseason at all. Both experienced introductions to football life in New England last year on an entirely virtual basis. Now, with the chance to be back on the field, it's the time to make mistakes.

"Last year, we had a pandemic, when we came back we pretty much hit the ground running," said Phillips. "You learned what you could over the virtual meetings but you hit the ground running. It's been good for a lot of guys to get this extra time on the field when you're playing with house money. You have a chance to go out there, mess it up, get coached up and learn how to do it right. As opposed to in-season when everything matters."

Related Content

news

Slater: There's only one Julian Edelman

Matthew Slater knows there's no replacing Julian Edelman but is excited to see a new generation of leaders step up.
news

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Well into their first round of OTAs, the Patriots rookies are doing their best to take it day by day on a quest for improvement.
news

Agholor enjoying the grind

One of the newest Patriots receivers is getting up to speed in New England as OTAs continue.
news

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

With a collection of intriguing new weapons on offense, Josh McDaniels is embracing the teaching portion of the offseason.
news

Hunter Henry fitting right in

The Patriots tight end flashed sharp hands and athleticism at Thursday's OTA practice and that's good news for the offense.
news

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

The versatile defensive back figures to play multiple roles in Patriots' experienced secondary.
news

'21 Patriots start the process again

Bill Belichick is happy to be back on the field, laying the early groundwork for the 2021 Patriots in OTAs.
news

Meyers striving for consistency

Jakobi Meyers is looking to eliminate the little mistakes as he prepares for his third season with the Patriots.
news

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

The Patriots second-year offensive lineman is looking to build on an outstanding rookie season, possibly at a new starting position.
news

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

Back on a four-year deal, the veteran of the defensive line sees some familiar faces returning all around him.
news

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

Two second-year Patriots are looking to expand their contributions on defense in 2021 by dipping into the film and advice of previous greats.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Adrian Phillips sees potential for Pats D, Dugger

Slater: There's only one Julian Edelman

Day 1 Minicamp Blogservations: Newton returns, Gilmore absent in rainy Foxborough 

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/14

Patriots News Blitz 6/14: Matt Judon is ready to make memories with the Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders Announce 2021 Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jarrett Stidham 6/14: 'Going into year 3, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable'

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham addresses the media via video conference on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Matthew Slater 6/14: 'It's been good for us to be able to spend time together'

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media via video conference on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Brian Hoyer 6/14: 'I ended up in the right place'

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer addresses the media via video conference on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Bill Belichick 6/14: 'Keep trying to stack some days together'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Patriots rookies on their mindset during OTA practice 

Patriots rookies Mac Jones, Tre Nixon, Quinn Nordin and Rhamondre Stevenson discuss their transition to the NFL, how they are preparing for practice and how they will need to improve.

OTA Debrief: Offense Making Strides

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots OTA practice on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising