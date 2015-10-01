Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Playbook Thu Dec 09 | 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Inside the Patriots Locker Room after the Win over the Bills

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Patriots Mailbag: Post-Buffalo, Pre-Bye Edition

NFL Notes: Plenty of good, not great in 2021

Breaking down Patriots' big rushing night vs. Bills

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bills presented by CarMax

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

What Went Right: Patriots run game dominates

Press Pass: Patriots players react to a win in frigid conditions

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Game Observations: Patriots run, run, run the AFC 

Full Highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: NFL Week 13

Bill Belichick 12/6: "It was really good to come here and win"

Mac Jones 12/6: "It was incredible to see the team effort in a game like this"

Adrian Phillips knocks go-ahead TD out of Dawson Knox's grasp for HUGE third-down PBU

Bill Belichick is all smiles after Myles Bryant's fourth-down PBU denies Bills points

Judon's dominant bullrush sets up MAJOR sack on Josh Allen

Game Notes: Patriots win 7th straight

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Damien Harris' best runs from 111-yard game Week 13

After viral video, little Patriots fan gets special invitation

Oct 01, 2015 at 06:48 AM
80x80-briana-palma-headshot-2015.png
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

Lifestyle Section

Patriots' emerging defensive clutch fuels seven-game win streak

Fans keep Patriots Pro Bowl votes coming in

AFC Playoff Picture: Pats all alone at the top

Mac staying locked on most important games ahead

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 12/8

Read and React: Despite dyslexia, Guy perseveres

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from Week 13 Patriots vs Browns

Watch full highlights from New England's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 9, 2001.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Children's Holiday Party

The Kraft family celebrates the holidays with children in need for the 28th annual Children's Holiday Party, hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Belichick Breakdown: Defense against the Buffalo Bills

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down the Patriots dominant defense, Myles Bryant's coverage on the Buffalo 4th and 14, and other key plays from New England's win over the Bills. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 10th at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.

Mac Jones 12/8: "We have a bunch of guys that care for each other"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Davon Godchaux 12/8: "Everybody was writing us off and now everybody is on the bandwagon"

Patriots Defensive Lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media during his press conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
