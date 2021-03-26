Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 26, 2021 at 01:26 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-jimmy-garoppolo
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Early Friday afternoon, Adam Schefter broke the news of a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers moving up to third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, sending their 12th overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick and first-round picks in both 2022 and 2023 to Miami as compensation.

With just over a month to go before the draft, it's a huge trade that will really kick draft season into gear.

While Schefter also later reported that the 49ers still have no plans to trade quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they likely traded up with a quarterback in mind. While San Francisco might not be ready to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo before the draft, perhaps after they secure their target they might be more willing to discuss a move.

San Fran could also choose to keep Garoppolo around for another season to mentor the young quarterback. Either way, for Patriots fans longing for a reunion with Jimmy G., this will only fuel their fire.

There's also the Dolphins angle to this, as Miami reportedly executed an ensuing trade with the Eagles to move back up to sixth overall for the previously acquired 12th pick and one of their 2022 first-rounders. Miami still has five first-round picks over the next three drafts. They can either choose to add talent or package picks to move around the draft board however they'd like. Miami is well set up for the foreseeable future, flush with draft capital.

With the Jets picking second overall, the talent will continue to flow into the AFC East.

