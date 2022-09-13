Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Sep 13 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offensive Performance in Week 1

James White to make broadcasting booth debut during NFL's Week 2

Finding building blocks from Patriots loss to Miami

4 Keys from Patriots season-opening loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways as Patriots Stumble Out of the Gate in Loss to Dolphins

Bill Belichick 9/11: "Not enough good things to win"

Matthew Judon 9/11: "We're going to go back out there and work"

Devin McCourty 9/11: "We had too many bad plays"

Press Pass: Players Discuss Season Opening Loss

Inactive Analysis: Isaiah Wynn, Jakobi Meyers, Ty Montgomery Active for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 1 at Miami

Why Patriots' Jonathan Jones is 'key part' of containing Tyreek Hill

Can Patriots Revamped Defense Find Answers Against Dolphins RPO Attack?

Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium 

Licensed Patriots Slot Machines will debut on Casino Floors in 2023.

Sep 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM
2022-aristocrat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (Sept. 13, 2022) – Aristocrat Gaming™ and the New England Patriots today announced a multi-year partnership making Aristocrat an Official Partner of the Patriots and Gillette Stadium. As an Official Partner, Aristocrat will have prominent signage throughout the stadium year-round, including in-stadium, on the concourse and in-game branding. Additional features will include in-game promotion and game-day activations.

VIDEO: Click to watch promotional video

The news of this partnership follows Aristocrat Gaming's recent announcement of their exclusive multi-year slot machine licensing agreement to build land-based NFL-themed slot machines. The NFL license offers a unique opportunity for fans to select their favorite teams, such as the Patriots, when using land-based gaming machines.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the New England Patriots, one of the most successful and legendary franchises in the NFL," said Hector Fernandez, CEO of Aristocrat Gaming. "We look forward to bringing our NFL-themed slot games to casinos across Massachusetts, providing an opportunity for passionate Patriots fans to experience their favorite team in new and exciting ways."

"The Patriots and Gillette Stadium are excited to partner with Aristocrat Gaming and explore many new opportunities to engage with our fans," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "We are thrilled to work with their innovative team on multiple activation and branding opportunities at Gillette Stadium throughout the Patriots season, as well as have the Patriots branding featured on their slot machines nationwide."

For more information on Aristocrat, and their partnership with the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium, please visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

About Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Related Content

news

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

The Patriots announced today that they have signed WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, placed RB Ty Montgomery II on injured reserve and signed OL Marcus Cannon to the practice squad.

news

Patriots Elevate Two from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have elevated WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and LB Harvey Langi (laun-GEE) to the active roster from the practice squad.

news

Former Patriots offensive lineman and coach Guy Morriss passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots offensive lineman and assistant offensive line coach Guy Morriss. Morriss passed away on Tuesday, September 6 at the age of 71.

news

Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Laquon Treadwell to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team announced the signing of WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

news

Deatrich Wise Jr. Receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. was presented with the 2022 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the annual Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

news

Patriots Sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Practice Squad; Place Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR

The Patriots announced today the signing of WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve and released DL Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

news

Patriots Sign 15 Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots signed 15 players to the practice squad today.

news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. The Patriots released 24 players and placed two players on injured reserve.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/29

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Monday, August 29, 2022.

news

Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve

The Patriots have released CB Malcolm Butler from injured reserve.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Make Series of Roster Moves

Jones' return offers secondary boost

Aristocrat Gaming™ Named an Official Partner of the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium

Patriots Mailbag: Defensive Standouts, Rookie Reports, and Other Takeaways From Week 1

NFL Notes: Belichick strikes optimistic tune

Mac Jones aiming to be ready for Steelers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Coaches discuss turning the page to the Steelers

Patriots coaches Matt Patricia, Jerod Mayo, Steve Belichick and more address the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Nick Caley 9/13: "I thought we started the first drive the right way"

Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Brian Belichick 9/13: "We've made the corrections and we're moving on"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington 9/13: "We always look for improvement"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Ross Douglas 9/13: "Every day we want to establish a high level of performance"

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Steve Belichick 9/13: "It wasn't as good as it needs to be and we're going to work to improve that"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2022 Throwback Games: Your Way

Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1 and be entered to win a VIP Game Day Host Package for the first throwback game on October 9, 2022 vs. Detroit Lions courtesy of Socios.com.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising