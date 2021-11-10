Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

On this particular episode at Fat Baby, Van Noy's job of making his guest comfortable is made easy by the charismatic Harris. Chef Michael Sanchez brings out plates of sushi, dumplings, fried rice cakes topped with tuna, chicken Bao buns and more, and the guys dig in.

"I've never had a dumpling before in my life. Never," Harris says. "Cheers. Wouldn't rather have it nowhere else than Elite Eatz."

Before they get into the heart of the shoot – the taste-testing and fan-submitted Q&A – Van Noy and Harris are chopping it up off camera, talking about how they met their significant others, the NBA, and the latest season of "The Bachelorette," a franchise for which Harris has no shortage of opinions.

As entertaining as an under-the-helmet series like this might be for a Patriots fan, it's also a chance for Van Noy to have different conversations with teammates than he might in the locker room.

When Van Noy reads Harris a question solicited from Twitter about how he stays positive after mistakes earlier in the season, like his fourth-quarter, red zone fumble against Miami, it yields an answer that resonates with Van Noy.

"When I was in college, our running back coach Burton Burns, who is still like a father figure to me to this day, he used to tell us every day, no matter whether it was a good play, a bad play, whatever you want to say: 'So what? Now what? Play the next play,'" Harris says. "Something that simple. After the play in Miami happened, I felt like the world was ending. That was just another reminder that obviously in life good stuff is going to happen, bad stuff is going to happen."

"That gave me chills, bro," Van Noy says.

Van Noy says he keeps a notebook to jot down quotes he hears that hit him, and this one from Harris makes the cut.

"That was awesome, not only getting to know him better, but him keeping it real and personable and teaching you life lessons. He had a miscue earlier in the year, and here I am writing a quote he said in my book that I'm going to have forever," Van Noy says. "I think it's valuable to everybody. That was so good to hear."

Ultimately, that's why Van Noy set out to do something like Elite Eatz to begin with. It's a chance to get to know his teammates outside of the locker room, and what better way to do that than over a great meal?

"This is a way to get to know them better, for them to get to know me a little bit better and just enjoy food," Van Noy says. "I usually tell everybody it's just a lunch date with me. We're just in front of a camera."