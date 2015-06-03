Official website of the New England Patriots

Behind the scenes with Chandler Jones at Bob's Discount Furniture

Jun 03, 2015 at 04:36 AM
Briana Palma

Lifestyle Editor

On Tuesday, Chandler Jones showed off his acting skills as he filmed a new commercial for Bob's Discount Furniture.

He visited the company's Manchester, Conn., headquarters, where he worked on set with both Bob and Mini Bob, a clay figure of the store's founder. The commercial, which will air in late summer, features "The Chandler," a power-reclining sofa named in his honor.

During breaks in filming, like a pro, Chandler practiced his lines as well as the Hollywood eyebrow raise (see the videos below for proof). He also took time to sign autographs and pose for photos with Bob's employees. 

Check out some of the highlights of Chandler's Bob's Discount Furniture commercial shoot below.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

