Berj Najarian, Jakob Johnson reflect on the ways we remember, learn about global atrocities ahead of Armenian Genocide anniversary 

"When I got there and I got to see it firsthand and I got to see the piles of clothes of people that were you know just destroyed, I think I started to understand it," Johnson said. "It's not about me being guilty, but it's about the responsibility going forward for this not to happen again. I think that's a big lesson because we you spoke about how they're trying to essentially erase your people. They're trying to erase their history, and even when you go out to ask people for help to try to reason with people, sometimes people, they say, 'Oh, it's not my fault. Things happen in the past that I have nothing to do with.' It's not about what you did or what you didn't do in the past. It's about your responsibility, going forward to make sure this doesn't happen again."