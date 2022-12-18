Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 15 vs. Raiders

Welcome to Vegas, baby. The New England Patriots (+1.5) stay out west for a matchup against old pal Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. After opening as a one-point favorite, the Patriots now sit as a 1.5-point road underdog. To date, New England has covered just two out of the six games where they have been underdogs.
Health could be a big factor in the point swing, as several starters on both sides of the ball have been out or limited this week for New England. The Raiders on the other hand are adding some offensive firepower as they activated both Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to return from injured reserve.
While games at Allegiant Stadium this year have averaged 51.4 total points, the point total for Sunday's matchup resides at 44.5 on the DraftKings Sportsbook. In total, each of New England's last four games against AFC opponents have gone under the total points mark.
Here are four bets we'll be watching in Week 15.
The Mac Mirage
While Josh McDaniels mainly handles the Raiders' offense, the Patriots will be quite familiar with Vegas' defense as well. The unit is led by former New England defensive assistant Patrick Graham, who relies on many of Belichick's main principles.
Despite having one of the best pass rush duos in the league in Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby, the Raiders' personnel is not as strong on the back end. The result has been a porous pass defense that ranks dead-last in the league in DVOA.
Even if New England remains with their conservative passing approach, yards will be available through the air. Especially if the new influx of speed with players like Marcus Jones and Pierre Strong Jr. can break a play or two for a long gain. Beyond that, the Patriots and Mac Jones should have enough to beat down a struggling and familiar defense.
The pick: Mac Jones Over 232.5 passing yards (-115)
Blackjack Jacobs
The addition of DeVante Adams has opened things up immensely for Raiders' running back Josh Jacobs this season. On the year, teams are playing two-high safety looks against Las Vegas the majority of time to account for the star receiver. As a result, Jacobs has faced stacked boxes on under 20 percent of his rushing attempts this year. He's taken full advantage as his 1,402 rushing yards lead the league by a wide margin.
On Sunday, it would be no surprise if the Patriots play the Raiders like the majority of the league has, especially with Renfrow and Waller suiting up. While New England's defensive line has been strong against the run this season, it's tough to contain Jacobs for an entire 60 minutes - especially as he often follows old pal Jakob Johnson through the hole. We're hitting on 15.
The pick: Josh Jacobs longest rush Over 15.5 yards (-120)
Fountains of Bourne
With Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker out of the lineup last week, Kendrick Bourne was thrust into a larger role against Arizona. Bourne delivered catching a season-high five passes for 47 yards while also throwing some key blocks in the run game.
As Parker (concussion) has been ruled out and Meyers (concussion) is listed as questionable, Bourne should again be heavily involved in New England's offense. That could translate into him finding the end zone for the first time this season against the Raiders' struggling pass defense - or maybe with some trickery against his former coordinator.
The pick: Kendrick Bourne Anytime TD scorer (+390)
Two-card Teaser
Josh McDaniels got the best of Bill Belichick back in 2009 in a 20-17 overtime thriller. Another close game should be on deck this weekend. Josh will certainly know how to attack New England's defense and has a two-headed monster to do so in DeVante Adams and Josh Jacobs. Adding Renfrow and Waller will make things even more difficult.
As for the Patriots, they need a victory to maintain their small lead in the AFC Wild Card picture. They should be able to put up points against a familiar defense if they do not let the duo of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby along the edge completely take over the game.
New England has covered the spread in four of their last five road games, but we'll add some help in this one in a game could come down to the wire.
The pick: Teaser - Patriots +7.5 AND Total Points Over 38.5 (-120)