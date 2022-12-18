Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 15 vs. Raiders

Welcome to Vegas, baby. The New England Patriots (+1.5) stay out west for a matchup against old pal Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. After opening as a one-point favorite, the Patriots now sit as a 1.5-point road underdog. To date, New England has covered just two out of the six games where they have been underdogs.

Health could be a big factor in the point swing, as several starters on both sides of the ball have been out or limited this week for New England. The Raiders on the other hand are adding some offensive firepower as they activated both Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller to return from injured reserve.

While games at Allegiant Stadium this year have averaged 51.4 total points, the point total for Sunday's matchup resides at 44.5 on the DraftKings Sportsbook. In total, each of New England's last four games against AFC opponents have gone under the total points mark.