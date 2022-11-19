Betting Breakdown: Week 11 vs. Jets

Contain Carter

The key for the Patriots defense against the Jets is to limit their early down rushing attack. That is exactly what they did back in Week 8, as New York managed just a 13 percent success rate on early down rushes. With New York then behind the sticks, the Patriots' pass rush was able to heat up Zach Wilson and force three interceptions.

In the Jets next game against Buffalo, it was a different story. The Jets offense stayed on schedule thanks to a 50 percent success rate on early down rushes, allowing Zach Wilson to operate under less pressure. The effectiveness on early downs helped the Jets defeat the Bills in that contest.

On Sunday, the Patriots will look to execute as they did in the first matchup and limit the Jets rushing attack. They should have the advantage against a banged up Jets front. Also, after a bye week, it would be no surprise to see the Jets continue to integrate running back James Robinson more - who already out-carried Michael Carter in their last game 13-to-12.