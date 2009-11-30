Official website of the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick Postgame Press Conference

Nov 30, 2009 at 03:59 PM

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference at the Louisiana Superdome on Monday, November 30, 2009.

BB: Well, they were better than us in every phase of the game. I don't know any other way to put it. They were better coached. They played better on offense, defense, in the kicking game they covered better than we did. They were better. They were obviously the better team. You guys had a seat, right? You were at the game? They were clearly the better team tonight.

Q: Is it fair to say that some of the mistakes defensively were mental?

BB: Well, they were both, yeah. We busted a couple of coverages and cut guys loose, those are definitely mental errors. They were just mistakes in coverage and we had some plays where we just had them covered, but they caught the ball and made big plays. It was a combination of both.

Q: What was behind your decision to put Hoyer in the game?

BB: Just to give him some experience. We were down 21 points with five minutes to go.

Q: Do you think the Saints can go 16-0 with the way that they're playing right now?

BB: They've got a really good football team. As I said, they've got a really good football team. They have good players. They're well coached. They're fast. They have a lot of playmakers. They played very well tonight.

Q: What do you tell your team to get past this loss?

BB: I mean, we've got to do a better job than we did. To be competitive against a team like this, we've got to do a better job. We've got to coach better, play better. We've got to be better at everything - players, assistant coaches, we've all got to do a better job than this.

Q: Was communication at all a factor in some of those mental breakdowns?

BB: They ended up not being right, however that happened.

