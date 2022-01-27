Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Mike Vrabel, who led the Tennessee Titans to a 12-5 record and the AFC's No. 1 seed, is the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, chosen in voting conducted by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

New England head coach Bill Belichick, whose personnel moves helped the Patriots back to the postseason after a one-year absence, is the 2021 NFL Executive of the Year.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who oversaw one of the most dynamic units in the NFL that improved in several categories during a run to the NFC East title, is the 2021 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Titans were 12-5 in 2021, won the club's second consecutive AFC South title and captured the AFC's No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008 under Vrabel's leadership. Tennessee was fifth in rushing offense (141.5 yards per game), first in goal-to-go situations (87.5 percent), second in average time of possession (32:40) and fifth in red-zone percentage (63.93 percent) on offense. Defensively, Tennessee was second in rush yards allowed per game (84.6), tied for fifth in average points allowed per game (20.8) and sixth in third-down percentage allowed (36.67 percent). Safety Kevin Byard was a PFWA All-NFL and All-AFC selection.

This is the first PFWA Coach of the Year honor for Vrabel, and the second Coach of the Year honor for the Titans' franchise. Sid Gilman won the AFC award in 1974 with the then-Houston Oilers.

Belichick oversaw a rebuild of the Patriots roster after New England was 7-9 in 2020 and missed the playoffs. During the offseason, the Patriots added 11 veteran free agents, including wide receiver Nelson Agholor, defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Matthew Judon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy and also engineered trades for three other players. New England also selected PFWA All-Rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the first round, and PFWA All-Rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Patriots started the season 3-5 and won seven straight games from late October through early December. New England qualified for the postseason for the 19th time under Belichick as head coach, which tied Don Shula for the most by a head coach in NFL history. Three players – cornerback J.C. Jackson, Judon and special teamer Matthew Slater were selected to the PFWA's All-AFC team.

This is the first PFWA Executive of the Year honor for Belichick, and the third Executive of the Year honor for the Patriots (GM Scott Pioli in 2003 and 2007) since the award was established in 1993.

Quinn joined the Cowboys as the club's defensive coordinator in 2021. Under the 18-year NFL coaching veteran, the Cowboys improved in several major statistical categories despite having to use 34 different players due to injury and COVID-19 throughout the season. Dallas forced a league-high 33 takeaways, and the Cowboys scored an NFL-best and franchise-record six defensive touchdowns. The Dallas defense also led the NFL in third-down defense (32.2 percent) and opponent three-and-out drives (41). Opponents were only able to average 20.8 points per game, seventh in the NFL. Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who had 13 sacks, was the PFWA Rookie/Defensive Rookie of the Year, the lone rookie on the PFWA All-NFL team and was both an All-NFC and All-Rookie team selection. Cornerback Trevon Diggs, who had 11 interceptions, was an All-NFL and All-NFC selection

Quinn is the third Cowboys assistant (Dave Campo in 1996 and Jason Garrett in 2007) to receive the PFWA award established in 1993.

