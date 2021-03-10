Boston Renegade Adrienne Smith's mission to empower, inspire the next generation of women in football

On top of that, they are lifting one another up.

While the 2020 WFA season was cancelled due to COVID, Smith said the thing she missed most was her teammates and their camaraderie. In spite of no football season, the Renegades made it a point to stay connected, and in the spring, as the country reckoned with racism and systemic injustices, the team hosted meetings to talk about anti-racism and issues relating to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"That was profound for me because it really let me know that this was a safe space for me, that my teammates, that the organization cared not only about football and winning championships, but they cared about me as an individual and my particular struggles as a Black woman in this country," Smith said. "I cannot impress upon you or anyone else who reads this article enough how important that was, for the first time in America, I felt seen as a human being. Period. I felt heard. I felt seen. My trials, my concerns, my challenges were no longer just shouldered by me. I now had an entire team helping me move forward."

That is the power of sports and the power of team, and those who may have felt alienated by sports like football, like there wasn't a place for them, now can see that it is no longer true thanks to people like Smith.

"If you look at the NFL level, at the highest level, now little girls, teen girls, women can see other women coaching. Wow, there's a place for me. I actually have somewhere I can go and not just coaching on the field. There are a lot of the employment opportunities in the back offices, as well," Smith said. "We're starting to see more women holding prominent positions within the NFL. Then you go to the next level, now we have a collegiate flag football program just for women … I think those are major changes that are really going to cause a major whirlwind of girls and women shifting more of their efforts and talents into the football space."

History is strewn with lost potential because of rules and limitations put in place by an intolerant society, and in the realm of football, Smith is determined to make sure no one is stunted by this again.

"Imagine all of the cures that could have already existed or all of the inventions that could have already existed, if a little girl had been allowed to grow and to flourish and to pursue her innate talents and desires," Smith said.