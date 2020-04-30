Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu May 26 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

Photos: Patriots hit the field for OTAs

Mac Jones embarks on Year Two

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 5/23

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 5/23

Photos: Patriots offseason workouts

Jack Jones brings gritty, ball-hawking play to New England

Marcus Jones a "natural" fit with Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Robert Kraft honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from Sports Business Journal

Expect Kevin Harris to be in the running

Statement from Bill Belichick on Vince Wilfork

Transcript: Vince Wilfork Conference Call 5/17

Patriots Mailbag: Position competitions, coaching questions, and more

Brandon Copeland wastes no time giving back in the wake of COVID-19

Brandon Copeland is going "Beyond the Basics" to give back to those struggling in the face of COVID-19.

Apr 30, 2020 at 01:01 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

View this post on Instagram

Today I was announced as the NFLPA’s Alan Page Award winner - Ill explain a bit more about what that actually means tomorrow but in short it means my brothers around the league are recognizing the work @btbfoundation and I are putting in, in communities throughout the country! Thankful for the family, friends, teammates, volunteers and supporters who make our dreams in the community come true with their effort! Looking forward to building and making even more of an impact in 2020 off the field!! The warm up is over! “Overly focused its far from the time to rest now” @taylor_gang_03 @_ccope_ @ahcope5604 @btbfoundation @jaebarx @laurenclayborne @whitneyholtzman @awilliamson54 @t_dub90 @jab56 @arthurmaulet_ @kerry.hyder61 @kevin.minter @joel_gamble @mccourtytwins @realkylevannoy @cameronlynch50 @dharm21

A post shared by Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) on

Brandon Copeland 101 can be summed up succinctly: "You're going to get my all in everything that I do. I don't half-ass a thing."

Copeland has yet to play a snap at Gillette Stadium in a Patriots uniform. Sure, he's certainly played his fair share in Jets green, but that hasn't stopped the new Patriots linebacker from chipping in to help regions that are important to him, including his new football home, in the wake of COVID-19.

No surprise. He is all in.

Copeland and his Beyond the Basics Foundation are supporting three different initiatives to support access to food for those in need and providing meals for those working in hospitals. The Tendea Family Emergency Food Initiative supplies elderly people and those in extreme need with groceries right to their door, while Feed the Fight MD brings meals from local restaurants to hospitals to feed everyone from doctors to custodial staff.

While Copeland is amplifying these existing programs in his hometown of Baltimore, his foundation launched "Be a Blessing," which surprises customers at grocery stores in impoverished neighborhoods by paying for their items. Copeland donated $30,000 to be split and used in neighborhood stores throughout Baltimore, New Jersey, and Boston. Donations made through his foundation will support these programs and will be matched.

View this post on Instagram

DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT 🙏🏽💪🏾🙏🏽 We’ve created the Beyond The Basics Food Initiative to help feed people through 3️⃣ different efforts! We are MATCHING ALL money donated to these efforts up to $35K - Up to $2500 EACH for @tendeafamily and @feedthefightmd Along with matching up to $30K for our Be A Blessing grocery store purchases in Baltimore, New Jersey & Boston. (Note: We may expand to different cities as we gain support in these efforts) Check out my website (link in bio) for more details on how to support any or all of these efforts! COVID-19 has affected our way of life in so many ways that it can be overwhelming to think about where to help when there are so many areas that deserve attention. We are also very conscious that a lot of us are in need or may not be able to support at this time and we are with you! Please take care of you and your loved ones first and foremost! For those who have been looking for a way to give during these times, we are here for you as well and here is your chance to DOUBLE YOUR IMPACT 💪🏾💪🏾🙏🏽 Let’s Build (& Take Care of Each Other) TOGETHER!! @btbfoundation

A post shared by Brandon Copeland (@bcope51) on

With so many people in need right now, it can be hard to know where to start, but the key is to start somewhere.

"It's overwhelming to think about it. I think that was one of the things as a foundation that because there are so many different issues out there, you almost get analysis paralysis, where you're just trying to figure it out," Copeland said. "I want to help here, but is it effective?"

Instead of being frozen by indecision, Copeland dove headfirst into food access, and in providing groceries or meals to those who need it, the hope is that it will also be a source of hope.

"We're just trying to provide people with encouragement and just a nice positive spark. During this time, I think we all are very, very appreciative of any singular moment that breaks up the monotony or the 'routine' of this quarantine life," Copeland said. "By being able to provide that, whether it is a free lunch for a doctor or a nurse who's in the middle of a 12-hour shift or for a family a military vet who they didn't know how they were going to get their next meal, now you hear a ring of the doorbell and it's a week-worth of groceries. To be able to do that and provide that in someone's life during a time like this for us, for myself personally, selfishly, it's the best feeling."

Beyond the Basics began five years ago to help kids realize their full potential by providing enriching experiences and connecting them with role models, and an annual football camp is typically a part of its calendar.

This year, Copeland's football camp, like so many other events, will go virtual. Though Copeland wanted to keep the details of the camp a surprise, registration is free and now open for the May 16 session.

While a football camp hosted via video chat may pose a challenge when it comes to running drills, Copeland made it clear that football has always been the vehicle used to teach much more important lessons.

"The cool thing is we never really cared about football when it came to our camps," Copeland said. "It definitely had drills, working out on the field. You had a bunch of NFL players. You did some drills. We use football as a draw, but the real goal of the camp, which is I think why we had such success, is to help introduce and expose kids to other career paths and having other role models there and career professionals there as opposed to the NFL players."

During the registration process, campers are asked what they want to be when they get older, other than an athlete. They are then given colored wristbands to match with adults who work in those fields, and they are encouraged to engage and seek advice.

There is also a community service portion built into the program, where kids help put together backpacks and hygiene kits that will be donated locally.

"The lesson there is you can give back at any age. You don't have to be older to give back," Copeland said. "It's time."

When looking at the format of the camp, it becomes clear that it's a microcosm of Copeland himself. The combination of community work, social connection and career advice wrapped up neatly with a football bow is the Copeland method.

Though balancing a career in the NFL, a foundation, a college class and all of the responsibilities that come with it may seem like, well, a lot, Copeland said it's important for him to do it now rather than later.

"When I came in the league, I used to think giving back had to do with how high I could get up the ladder and then once I got up there, then I could go ahead and start reaching back and pulling people up. It took getting released and told I wasn't good enough to realize how quickly the platform can be gone from you," Copeland said. "It took that to realize hey I should be doing this and pulling people up the ladder as I go and as climb it myself.

"For me, that is why it's so important to do these things now … This is when my words carry a lot of weight, and it's not to say that it won't carry weight when I'm a former player, but it's a different feeling walking into a classroom or place now as an active NFL linebacker. With great power comes great responsibility and that sounds cliché but it's something that I truly take to heart."

To learn more about Copeland's efforts and Beyond the Basics, check out his website and his Instagram account.

Related Content

news

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

The first in-person event for the charity initiative offered 65 children a day of gaming with their favorite Patriots players in honor of Foster Care Awareness month.

news

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

The groundbreaking advocate for women in sports and Hall of Fame tennis champion will be featured among other legends at the event, hosted by Kraft Sports + Entertainment and KAGR (Kraft Analytics Group).

news

Patriots players surprise MLK School with 15 TouchView displays

Deatrich Wise, Kendrick Bourne, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant surprised students and teachers with the donation, made possible by the Ockers Company and the Patriots Foundation.

news

James White trades gridiron for runway to walk charity fashion show

The New England Patriots quarterback strutted down the catwalk at Encore Boston Harbor to raise money for Northeast Arc.

news

Patriots players join Jake Thibeault at Bruins' Game 6

The former Milton Academy hockey player served as Boston's honorary Fan Banner Captain with running back Damien Harris, and watched the elimination game with him, Mac Jones, Byron Cowart, and Cody Davis.

news

Patriots' Robert Kraft, Kendrick Bourne celebrate new turf field at Brooke Charter School

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Brooke Charter School's Mattapan campus, unveiling a athletic field made possible by the Patriots Foundation and LISC Boston.

news

Former Patriot Danny Woodhead advances in local qualifier for U.S. Open

The retired NFL running back apparently has gotten quite serious about golf since hanging up his cleats in favor of clubs.

news

Patriots help make home for foster kids in Fall River

In partnership with Bob's Discount Furniture, the Wonderfund, and First Lady of Massachusetts Lauren Baker, the New England Patriots Foundation helped renovate the Old Colony YMCA's Pre-Independent Living facility to benefit young adults in DCF custody.

news

How two Patriots fans found love en route to Super Bowl LIII

For Christina Procon and David Gondek, the Patriots have been weaved through the fabric of their entire relationship.

news

Patriots players get The Country Club warmed up for U.S. Open

Brian Hoyer and Joe Cardona got a chance to play the exclusive course in Brookline in anticipation of the golf major returning to the Boston area.

news

James White joins New Bedford Police on ride-along for Lights Out! program

The Patriots running back joined Officer Tyler Vieira on a few traffic stops, but what drivers received from them was much better than a citation.

news

Here's how Mac Jones' jersey sales stacked up with rest of NFL

The Patriots quarterback was just a rookie last season, but his merchandise sales cracked the top five among all players.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Cody Davis, Patriots teammates host children in foster care for Cody's Gamers event

5 Takeaways from Ernie Adams' appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Fireside chat with Billie Jean King to headline "Equal Play" event honoring 50th anniversary of Title IX

Size and smarts give Stueber an edge

Patriots Mailbag: Making sense of the staff, Agholor in the slot and more

McMillan, McGrone back in the mix at linebacker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Cody Davis hosts foster children and their families for an afternoon of video games

In honor of National Foster Child Month, Patriots defensive back Cody Davis hosted 65 local foster children and their families at Helix Gaming Center at Patriot Place for an afternoon of playing video games alongside Patriots players. The event was part of Cody's Gamers, a program that Davis created to provide memorable experiences for youth throughout the community.

Highlights from Day 1 of Patriots OTAs

Check out highlights from Day 1 of the Patriots offseason workout program as Devin McCourty, Mac Jones, Mack Wilson, Matthew Slater, Kendrick Bourne & more New England players return to the Gillette Stadium practice fields for the 2022 NFL season.

Bill Belichick 5/23: "Just trying to get everyone comfortable with what they are doing"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Press Pass: Players chime in after first OTA

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, Christian Barmore, and others address the media following their first OTA on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Mac Jones 5/23: "We have a great group of guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Christian Barmore 5/23: "I'm really excited to be back"

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, May 23, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising