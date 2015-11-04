Brandon LaFell's top 5 style moments

Brandon LaFell is definitely first string on the Patriots Style All-Star team. The wide receiver makes bold statements, takes risks and always looks great, whether it's a formal affair or a casual outing. As he celebrates his 29th birthday today, let's recap some of his most unforgettable fashion moments from the past year.
1. The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
While Danny Amendola and LeGarrette Blount kept it casual for the post-Super Bowl TV appearance, Brandon was absolute elegance in a beige suit with burgundy tie and socks.
2. Celtics celebration of the Super Bowl champs
On Feb. 4, after parading through the streets of Boston with their new Lombardi trophy, Brandon and a few of his teammates joined Mr. Kraft at the Celtics game. He showed his casual, cool style with a knee-length hoodie that not every man could pull off.
3. Patriots White House visit
A couple months later, Brandon and wife Kristen looked fabulous as they joined the rest of the team at the White House.
4. Patriots Ring Ceremony
Mr. and Mrs. LaFell were at it again in June, when Robert Kraft hosted the team for a very special ring ceremony. Don't these two look great in their formalwear?
5. 2015 ESPYS
This is without a doubt one of the Patriots most memorable looks of the year. Notice how the electric blue color brings out the blue in Brandon's Super Bowl ring. Perfection!
