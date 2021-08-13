Breaking down Mac Jones' Patriots debut

On the next play, the first of the second quarter, Jones used play action to open up space behind the Washington linebackers and found Kendrick Bourne for another first down. Jones did a lot of damage of play action at Alabama and here he showed why, throwing the ball as Bourne was coming out of his break and perfectly placing it where it needed to go. It was decisive and the ball came out quick, both excellent signs for the rookie.

But his most tantalizing throw of the evening came just a few plays later, as Jones took a first-down shot at the end zone, lofting a beautiful pass toward Wilkerson that fell incomplete between the receiver's hands. The throw was delivered completely in rhythm in a near-perfect spot. While the rookie did most of his work underneath in his debut, this was a nice glimpse of his potential to also get the ball down the field.

It wasn't all perfect on the first drive as Jones' next third-down pass would fall incomplete and force the Patriots offense to settle for a field goal. On the play, Bourne didn't quite get out of his break smoothly enough, getting tied up with the cornerback and the result was a missed connection that was just off. Still, Jones went to the right place and put the ball where only his guy could potentially catch it.