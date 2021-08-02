Official website of the New England Patriots

Day 5 blogservations: Front seven offers many options

Press Pass: Getting Ready for Full Pads

Uche ready to make contact

Bill Belichick 8/2: 'There is no comparison between this year and last year'

5 under-the-radar Patriots making an unpadded roster push

Analysis: QB campaign too close to call

Day 4 blogservations: Newton continues momentum

J.C. Jackson getting back in his "mode"

Training Camp: Everything you need to know

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 7/31

Cam Newton 7/30: 'Consistency is key'

Mac Jones 7/30: 'Next play mentality is something I have worked on'

Day 3 blogservations: Agholor, Smith leading the way

Newton and Jones balance bonding, competition

Day 2 blogservations: tight ends make a late run

Photos: Patriots Training Camp 7/29

Pats new weapons getting warmed up

Press Pass: Players Work to Improve During Week 1

Bill Belichick 7/29: 'All of us have a lot of work to do'

Sights and Sounds: Training Camp Day 1

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

Aug 02, 2021
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

The release of the latest edition of Madden is an annual event that goes hand in hand with the start of the new NFL season, and this year's release of Madden '22 is no exception as the game is set to hit stores on August 17th featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover as part of an "MVP" edition.

As always, there is plenty for NFL fans to pour over prior to the release of the game with the announcement of Madden's thorough ratings, which will continue to be updated through the season.

After digesting this year's initial rankings, here's what Patriots fans should know!

It shouldn't be a surprise to see Stephon Gilmore (97) and Devin McCourty (92) atop the overall rankings for the team. Gilmore saw just a two-point drop from his 99 rating in last year's Madden, while McCourty held steady at 92. Both players will be a part of "Team X Factor" and will have "X-Factor Abilities" in this year's game.

Some of the young Patriots are among the team's biggest risers from last year, with Michael Onwenu jumping a whopping 18 points from his initial ratings in Madden '21, making it all the way to 80 with an impressive rookie season. Fellow 2020 rookie Kyle Dugger saw his rating jump five points to 78.

A trio of third-year Patriots also saw significant jumps with Jakobi Meyers 75 (+5), Chase Winovich 78 (+5) and Damen Harris 75 (+6) all showing strides in the game. Meyers even earned a 74 throw power rating after throwing two touchdowns last season, easily the fourth-best on the team behind the three quarterbacks.

The ratings weren't kind to everyone though with Kyle Van Noy 80 (-6), James White (-4) and Lawrence Guy (-4) seeing the biggest dips from last year's initial ratings. Joe Cardona comes in with a head-shaking 25 overall, while Mac Jones' catch rating of 28 as him with all the lineman, bad enough for 7th-worst on the team.

The defense leads the way as far as speed goes, with Jonathan Jones topping the rankings with a 93, then a five-way tie at 91 behind him featuring Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Nelson Agholor, Marvin Hall and rookie Tre Nixon. That could fuel some competitive races during the summer.

The strongest two players should be seeing plenty of each other in training camp as both Lawrence Guy and Trent Brown topped out the strength ratings at 91.

The only 99 rating on the Patriots goes to Cam Newton for his toughness.

Two of the Patriots most important free agent additions are ascending in Madden's eyes, with Hunter Henry 87 (+2), and Jonnu Smith 81 (+6) both showing positive strides over the last year that they hope will continue with the Patriots in 2022.

Rank Player Madden '22 Rating Change Note
27. Jakobi Meyers 75 +5 WR looks to build on breakout 2020.
26. Damien Harris 75 +6 Poised for a huge season if he can stay healthy.
25. Deatrich Wise 76 +2 Re-signed vet keeps improving.
24. Jake Bailey 76 +4 Made first Pro Bowl in 2020.
23. Cam Newton 76 -2 Vet QB back for another crack at it in NE.
22. Kendrick Bourne 77 +1 Versatile vet should get plenty of touches.
21. Lawrence Guy 78 -3 Burly DL will have some help in 2021.
20. Adrian Phillips 78 0 Fit right into NE scheme, led team in tackles.
19. James White 78 -4 Tough 2020 for White, he should bounce back.
18. Kyle Dugger 78 +5 Sky is the limit for ascending safety.
17. Chase Winovich 79 +4 Active pass rusher will look for an increased defensive role.
16. Sony Michel 79 -1 RB finished 2020 strong.
15. Michael Onwenu 80 +18 A revelation at tackle, projected to move inside to guard.
14. Kyle Van Noy 80 -6 Vet LB should help secure the edges of the defense.
13. Nelson Agholor 80 +3 Deep threat WR will be needed to stretch the field.
12. Isaiah Wynn 81 +2 Could have a breakout season if he can stay healthy for 16 games.
11. Jonnu Smith 81 +6 Tough TE should be a big boost for red zone offense.
10. Matthew Judon 82 -1 Balanced LB should play a big role off the edge.
9. Jonathan Jones 83 0 Speedy and versatile, Jones is a valuable piece.
8. David Andrews 85 +1 Leader of the OL, he keeps the running game and protection in sync.
7. J.C. Jackson 85 +3 Has developed into one of the best ballhawks in the league.
6. Shaq Mason 86 0 Athletic guard leads the way in the running game.
5. Trent Brown 87 0 Monstrous tackle should be a big factor.
4. Dont'a Hightower 87 -1 Leader of the defense brings as much off the field as on it.
3. Hunter Henry 87 +2 Balanced tight end should provide an immediate boost.
2. Devin McCourty 92 0 Vet safety keeps the secondary on the same page.
1. Stephon Gilmore 97 -2 Still one of the best shutdown corners in the game.

