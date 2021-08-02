Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

The release of the latest edition of Madden is an annual event that goes hand in hand with the start of the new NFL season, and this year's release of Madden '22 is no exception as the game is set to hit stores on August 17th featuring Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the cover as part of an "MVP" edition.

As always, there is plenty for NFL fans to pour over prior to the release of the game with the announcement of Madden's thorough ratings, which will continue to be updated through the season.

After digesting this year's initial rankings, here's what Patriots fans should know!

It shouldn't be a surprise to see Stephon Gilmore (97) and Devin McCourty (92) atop the overall rankings for the team. Gilmore saw just a two-point drop from his 99 rating in last year's Madden, while McCourty held steady at 92. Both players will be a part of "Team X Factor" and will have "X-Factor Abilities" in this year's game.

Some of the young Patriots are among the team's biggest risers from last year, with Michael Onwenu jumping a whopping 18 points from his initial ratings in Madden '21, making it all the way to 80 with an impressive rookie season. Fellow 2020 rookie Kyle Dugger saw his rating jump five points to 78.

A trio of third-year Patriots also saw significant jumps with Jakobi Meyers 75 (+5), Chase Winovich 78 (+5) and Damen Harris 75 (+6) all showing strides in the game. Meyers even earned a 74 throw power rating after throwing two touchdowns last season, easily the fourth-best on the team behind the three quarterbacks.

The ratings weren't kind to everyone though with Kyle Van Noy 80 (-6), James White (-4) and Lawrence Guy (-4) seeing the biggest dips from last year's initial ratings. Joe Cardona comes in with a head-shaking 25 overall, while Mac Jones' catch rating of 28 as him with all the lineman, bad enough for 7th-worst on the team.

The defense leads the way as far as speed goes, with Jonathan Jones topping the rankings with a 93, then a five-way tie at 91 behind him featuring Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Nelson Agholor, Marvin Hall and rookie Tre Nixon. That could fuel some competitive races during the summer.

The strongest two players should be seeing plenty of each other in training camp as both Lawrence Guy and Trent Brown topped out the strength ratings at 91.

The only 99 rating on the Patriots goes to Cam Newton for his toughness.