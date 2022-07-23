Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Official website of the New England Patriots

With the latest edition of Madden NFL set to release in August, we're getting an early look how the Patriots' ratings stack up.

Jul 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2022-Madden23-2500x1406

Madden NFL 23 is set to be released on August 19 with none other than John Madden himself deservedly landing on the cover following his passing late last year. But first comes the release of the initial player rankings, which will be updated throughout the year but provide an early glimpse of the players that the game sees taking steps forward as well as back.

The Patriots have a new top overall player this season, with Matthew Judon improving five overall rating points since last year's edition, raising his rating to a team-best 87 overall that ties him with long-time captain Devin McCourty.

Though the Patriots lack any players ranked in the 90s for the first time in recent memory, 16 players find themselves in the 80s showing the team's strong depth. The potential is also there with young players like Kyle Dugger (+4), Damien Harris (+7), Ja'Whaun Betley (+6) and Jakobi Meyers (+5) all making significant strides from last year.

Mac Jones jumped from a 71 to a 78, as he also appears to have a significant upward trajectory. Mac's best strength, accuracy, comes in with ratings of 92 short accuracy, 84 intermediate accuracy and 82 deep accuracy.

Rookie Tyquan Thorton received a team-high 95 speed rating after running a sub-4.3 40-yard dash at the combine, while Jonathan Jones isn't too far behind with a 93. Trent Brown coming in as the strongest Patriot (84) should surprise no one, while Isaiah Wynn has a team-best 97 toughness rating.

Here's a breakdown of the top-25 ranked Patriots and how they improved or declined in rating from last year.

Table inside Article
RankPlayerMadden '23 RatingChangeNote
25.Lawrence Guy76-2Vet is an important piece on the DL.
24.Jonnu Smith77-4Could be in line for an expanded role in his second season.
23.Christian Barmore77+4Ascending second-year player should be a playmaker.
22.Deatrich Wise78+2Steady vet provides leadership and consistency.
21.Mac Jones78+7Huge year coming up for Mac, he looks ready to make the leap.
20.Nick Folk78+5Vet has been Mr. Reliable in NE.
19.Macolm Butler78-After a year away, does he still have it?
18.Isaiah Wynn79-2Could see a switch to right tackle.
17.Mike Onwenu79-1Should finally have a full time starting role at RG.
16.Jabrill Peppers80-1Veteran provides intriguing versatility and experience.
15.Jakobi Meyers80+5Ascending receiver is a key chains mover.
14.Ja'Whaun Bentley80+6Tough inside linebacker will be counted on for even more this year.
13.Jake Bailey80+4Looked healthy booming punts in minicamp.
12.Jonathan Jones81-2Versatile secondary defender was missed last year.
11.Kendrick Bourne81+4Breakout receiver from 2021 looking to make the next step.
10.Nelson Agholor81+1Headed for a more diverse role in '22?
9.Adrian Phillips82+4Jack of all trades is a key defensive playmaker.
8.Damien Harris82+7Hard charging back has emerged as a leader.
7.DeVante Parker82-Outside threat should give Mac a contested catch option downfield.
6.Kyle Dugger82+4Emerging as a do-it-all safety.
5.Hunter Henry84-1Reliable red zone target is an important piece for Mac.
4.Trent Brown84+7Huge tackle could be headed back to the left side.
3.David Andrews85-Reliable offensive captain gets everyone on the same page.
2.Devin McCourty87-5Seasoned vet keeps things locked down on the back end.
1.Matthew Judon87+5Sack master blossomed in NE, needs to be even better in second year.

