Breaking down Patriots' Madden NFL 23 ratings

Madden NFL 23 is set to be released on August 19 with none other than John Madden himself deservedly landing on the cover following his passing late last year. But first comes the release of the initial player rankings, which will be updated throughout the year but provide an early glimpse of the players that the game sees taking steps forward as well as back.

The Patriots have a new top overall player this season, with Matthew Judon improving five overall rating points since last year's edition, raising his rating to a team-best 87 overall that ties him with long-time captain Devin McCourty.

Though the Patriots lack any players ranked in the 90s for the first time in recent memory, 16 players find themselves in the 80s showing the team's strong depth. The potential is also there with young players like Kyle Dugger (+4), Damien Harris (+7), Ja'Whaun Betley (+6) and Jakobi Meyers (+5) all making significant strides from last year.

Mac Jones jumped from a 71 to a 78, as he also appears to have a significant upward trajectory. Mac's best strength, accuracy, comes in with ratings of 92 short accuracy, 84 intermediate accuracy and 82 deep accuracy.

Rookie Tyquan Thorton received a team-high 95 speed rating after running a sub-4.3 40-yard dash at the combine, while Jonathan Jones isn't too far behind with a 93. Trent Brown coming in as the strongest Patriot (84) should surprise no one, while Isaiah Wynn has a team-best 97 toughness rating.