Brees leaves Pro Bowl with elbow injury

HONOLULU (Feb. 10, 2007) -- New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees dislocated his left elbow in the first quarter of the Pro Bowl.
Brees, who throws right-handed, didn't break any bones.
Brees made the All-Pro team while leading the resurgent Saints to the NFC championship game, but was injured while throwing a fourth-down incompletion on the NFC's second drive at the NFL all-star game. The NFC starter went 2-of-7 for 23 yards in the scoreless first quarter.
Brees, who passed for 4,418 yards and 26 touchdowns this season to earn his second trip to the Pro Bowl, didn't return to the game -- but coach Sean Payton wasn't likely to play his New Orleans star much beyond the opening quarter, anyway.